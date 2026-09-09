Emile Witbooi, Siyabonga Mabena and the creative midfielders Orlando Pirates should sign to replace Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi

Orlando Pirates are believed to be searching for a creative midfielder to replace Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng with the Buccaneers' squad now thin in the number 10 role after losing their two valuable creative assets.

As it stands, Bucs only have Kabelo Dlamini and the young Simphiwe Masilela as natural 10s, which has been a major concern amongst the club’s supporters with a jam-packed season ahead to defend their domestic league and cup crowns with the added responsibility of a continental campaign.

Dlamini is yet to feature for Pirates this season as he’s still nursing an injury, while Masilela has only gained promotion from the DStv Diski Challenge to the first team in the current campaign.

With Pirates racing against the clock to beef up their team, GOAL looks at four players Pirates could sign to fix their No10 issues before the transfer market deadline.