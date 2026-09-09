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Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Emile Witbooi, Siyabonga Mabena and the creative midfielders Orlando Pirates should sign to replace Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
AmaZulu FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Cape Town City FC
Union St.Gilloise
P. Maswanganyi
R. Mofokeng
E. Witbooi
N. Gasa
S. Mabena
A. Maqokola
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Transfers

The Sea Robbers are racing against the clock before the transfer window slams shut later this month to replace the departed Bafana Bafana stars. The defending league champions have several options to consider so they can ensure they continue to be one of the elite sides on the African continent.

Orlando Pirates are believed to be searching for a creative midfielder to replace Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng with the Buccaneers' squad now thin in the number 10 role after losing their two valuable creative assets.

As it stands, Bucs only have Kabelo Dlamini and the young Simphiwe Masilela as natural 10s, which has been a major concern amongst the club’s supporters with a jam-packed season ahead to defend their domestic league and cup crowns with the added responsibility of a continental campaign.

Dlamini is yet to feature for Pirates this season as he’s still nursing an injury, while Masilela has only gained promotion from the DStv Diski Challenge to the first team in the current campaign.

With Pirates racing against the clock to beef up their team, GOAL looks at four players Pirates could sign to fix their No10 issues before the transfer market deadline.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

    Pirates' big blow

    Orlando Pirates have suffered a major blow after losing both Relebohile Mofokeng, who signed for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, and Patrick Maswanganyi to Bahrain Premier League side Al-Khaldiya SC.

    The two highly-rated attackers shared the responsibilities in the number 10 role last season when Pirates clinched a domestic treble after winning the MTN8, Carling Knockout Cup and Betway Premiership titles.

    Pirates knew they would lose Mofokeng but likely expected Maswanganyi to stay and help Dlamini and Masilela come through into the first team over the course of the season.

    That is no longer an option and the Soweto club need to find a reliable creator to share the load with Dlamini and Masilela to replace the 21 goals and 18 assists Rele and Tito's departures have taken out of the team.


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  • Emile Witbooi Cape Town CityBackpagepix

    Emile Witbooi - Cape Town City

    The teenage sensation has proven his qualities to unlock defences in both Cape Town City and South African junior teams' colours.

    In the current transfer window, Pirates tabled an offer to sign the School of Excellence graduate; however, the Cape Town-based side turned down the offer, arguing that the proposal did not meet the player's valuation.

    Then Polish club Zabrze, which is co-owned by former Germany World Cup winner Lukas Podolski, made their own bid of €800,000 (R15 million) but also fell short of the Cape Town club's evaluation.

    Pirates would need to break the bank to secure the youngster's signature but there's no guarantee the teenager could seamlessly make the jump up to the top flight and CAF Champions League level without a bedding in season.


  • Nhlanhla Gasa Golden ArrowsBackpagepix

    Nhlanhla Gasa - Golden Arrows

    Pirates could prioritise signing Nhlanhla Gasa instead as he represents a rare, plug-and-play solution who has already had his bedding in season at Golden Arrows.

    At just 20 years old, the Golden Arrows starlet combines Mofokeng’s 1v1 explosive wing play with Maswanganyi’s refined central orchestration, boasting an impressive 0.43 goal involvements and 2.84 defensive actions per 90 minutes.

    His high-volume pressing work rate and elite spatial awareness would fit seamlessly into Abdeslam Ouaddou’s high-intensity system, while the well-established KwaZulu-Natal to Soweto talent pipeline should guarantee a smooth transition.

    Securing Gasa now not only pre-empts rival suitors for South Africa's next premier young playmaker, but also guarantees long-term creative continuity, unless, of course, European clubs coming knocking.

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  • Teboho Mokoena, Athini Maqokolo, Nuno Santos, AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpagepix

    Athini Maqokolo - AmaZulu FC

    Maqokolo has emerged as one of the outstanding players for head coach Arthur Zwane at AmaZulu.

    The 24-year-old has proven to be versatile, playing on both wings as well as in the number 10 role.

    With his sharp eye for goal, explosive pace, and skill, Maqokolo has all the abilities to excel at a big club like Pirates.

    The former JDR Stars playmaker has scored six goals in his 35 appearances across all competitions at Usuthu; his stats could improve when surrounded by players who are equally as talented at Pirates.


  • Siyabonga Mabena, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2023Backpagepix

    Siyabonga Mabena - Mamelodi Sundowns

    The former SA U-17 star was one of the most talked-about players in the past few years after gaining promotion from the Sundowns DStv Diski Challenge side to the first team.

    Mabena had a promising start to his career in the senior team after having a few cameos that underlined his qualities to perform in high pressure environment.

    Having found himself at the back of a very long and talented queue at Downs, Mabena would be eager to get a fresh start and a suitable platform to showcase his full potential.

    The youngster would be a perfect direct replacement for Mofokeng, with his ability to play in tight spaces, dribble past defenders, and score goals.

  • Patrick Maswanganyi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Dive Deeper

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