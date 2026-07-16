Edmilson Dove challenges Kaizer Chiefs' current squad to set higher standards in the 2026/27 campaign – ‘I hope they can build on what they did’

The Soweto giants enter the new season on the back of a third-place finish in the Betway Premiership, a result that stands as their best league placement since they were runners-up in the 2019/20 campaign.

After two consecutive seasons of missing out on the top eight, last term's resurgence has provided a glimmer of hope for a fanbase that has grown accustomed to disappointment at Naturena.

This improvement has secured a return to the CAF Confederation Cup, a competition where Chiefs reached the group stages last year.

Now under the guidance of French tactician Fernando da Cruz, who took the reins from co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, the club is under immense pressure to dethrone reigning champions Orlando Pirates and end Mamelodi Sundowns' long-term grip on the South African top flight.