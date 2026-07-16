Edmilson Dove challenges Kaizer Chiefs' current squad to set higher standards in the 2026/27 campaign – ‘I hope they can build on what they did’
- Kaizer Chiefs
Building on recent Betway Premiership progress
The Soweto giants enter the new season on the back of a third-place finish in the Betway Premiership, a result that stands as their best league placement since they were runners-up in the 2019/20 campaign.
After two consecutive seasons of missing out on the top eight, last term's resurgence has provided a glimmer of hope for a fanbase that has grown accustomed to disappointment at Naturena.
This improvement has secured a return to the CAF Confederation Cup, a competition where Chiefs reached the group stages last year.
Now under the guidance of French tactician Fernando da Cruz, who took the reins from co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, the club is under immense pressure to dethrone reigning champions Orlando Pirates and end Mamelodi Sundowns' long-term grip on the South African top flight.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Dove admits past failures at Naturena
Reflecting on his own tenure with the club, Dove was candid about the disappointment of previous years.
Speaking to local media, he admitted that the squads he was a part of often fell short of the lofty expectations placed on any player wearing the famous gold and black jersey.
However, he remains optimistic that the current group has the work ethic to turn things around.
“I always said, but not on record, when I was there, I always felt that for a team of Chiefs’ calibre, that’s a team that fights for titles.
I also once said this in one of the interviews when we couldn’t qualify for the top eight that we failed the club,” Dove told FARPost.
“Last season, things got a bit better.
"I know how hard the gents work at training because I have been in that environment.
"I know that at some point it frustrates them.”
The challenge for the 2026/27 campaign
Dove is adamant that the "last stretch" of the previous season must serve as the benchmark for Da Cruz’s side.
He believes that the frustration felt by the players when results don't go their way is a sign of their commitment, but that commitment must now translate into tangible success in the form of silverware.
“But if we are talking about Chiefs as a club, I think Chiefs is a club that always goes into competitions to win.
"I hope they can build on what they did in the last stretch of last season," the defender explained.
"It was pleasing to see the gents coming through because I know how hard they work for them to go into games.
"Sometimes they walk out frustrated because you couldn’t get the result.
"So, I think they did well in the last stretch of the season.
"Hopefully, they can build on that with the same mindset that they always go into seasons with to win trophies.
"I hope in the coming season they can lift silverware because the club deserves.”
- Backpage
A new-look squad under Fernando da Cruz
Pre-season preparations are already in full swing, with Chiefs currently stationed in Spain for a training camp.
Da Cruz has already begun reshaping the squad, bringing in defender Thabo Moloisane and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.
Meanwhile, several exits have cleared space in the squad, with Happy Mashiane and Tashreeq Morris among those released, and youngsters like Aden McCarthy moving abroad.
“I’m 100 per cent sure that every Chiefs supporter who comments on [social media] pages [does so] because they want to see their team succeed.
"Some comment with frustration because of the long wait for them to lift the league trophy or other silverware," Dove added.
"My prayer or wish is to see the club succeed.
"Hopefully, in the upcoming season, they can do better than what we have done because I’m also included in that space.
"I have been there for three seasons, and they were not of Chiefs’ standards, and I want to wish the club all the very best, and hopefully I can also post the gents lifting the league trophy, lifting the Cup.
"I left, but they are still my team and I want to see them succeed.”
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