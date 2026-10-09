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'I didn’t feel important' - Donyell Malen opens up on Aston Villa exit and hails Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini
Seeking a new path away from Villa Park
Malen has flourished since swapping the Premier League for Serie A, but the forward has now shed light on the difficult period that preceded his move to Roma. The Dutch international originally arrived at the Stadio Olimpico on a loan deal last January, but his immediate impact convinced the Giallorossi hierarchy to trigger a permanent transfer for €25 million at the end of the season. His prolific form has seen him skyrocket to the top of the Serie A scoring charts, netting six goals in the opening five matches of the current campaign.
When questioned regarding whether his departure was a personal choice or an executive decision by Unai Emery, the striker was remarkably candid about his motivations for seeking a fresh start in the Italian capital. "It was my decision," Malen replied during an interview with Corriere dello Sport, as cited by Football Italia.
"I wanted to play and be part of a team where I could take the field every weekend and play an important role. At that stage, I didn’t feel important, so I think I made the best choice. Today I feel I’m in the right place with the right people. The coach and my teammates show a lot of confidence in me, and together, all of this is helping me become the player I dreamed of being."
- AFP
Life under the guidance of Gasperini
A significant factor in Malen's decision to join Roma was the presence of Gasperini. The veteran tactician, known for his high-pressing style and ability to revitalize attacking talent, was instrumental in persuading the forward to move to Rome. Malen has been particularly impressed by the manager's transparent communication style, even if the physical demands of his training sessions are notoriously grueling for the squad. "You know he’ll never lie to you about anything,” the striker added, while also noting that "sometimes Gasperini’s training sessions are really hard."
The intensity of the coach’s passion was famously displayed after a vital away victory against Parma last season, a result that secured Roma's qualification for the Champions League. "After the match, he was so happy that he even sent a table flying,” Malen revealed.
The 'Dymalen' partnership and instant chemistry
Since his arrival, Malen has formed one of the most lethal attacking tandems in European football alongside Paulo Dybala. The duo has been dubbed 'Dymalen' by the Roma faithful on social media, reflecting the seamless understanding they have developed on the pitch. This connection was evident from the very first whistle of the new season when Malen secured a stunning hat-trick against Fiorentina, a performance he believes set the tone for the months that followed.
"Getting off to such a good start by scoring a hat-trick was crucial. As a team, you know, we were strong and connected, and I immediately had a very good feeling. We can build on moments like these and do something special. Dymalen… makes you think about the connection. It’s funny online. Paulo and I clicked immediately," Malen admitted.
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Surprising talent and future prospects
While his relationship with Dybala has dominated the headlines, Malen has also been quick to praise the depth of talent within the Roma squad. Despite a minor injury keeping him out of action for the Netherlands during the most recent international break—a situation he described as disappointing—his focus remains firmly on the collective growth of the Giallorossi. Several of his younger colleagues have already made a lasting impression on the experienced forward.
"A lot of players. Pisilli is very young, and I could immediately see his quality,” Malen concluded when asked who has surprised him most. "Manu Kone is fantastic. I already knew some of them from the Netherlands. Marten De Roon, for example."
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