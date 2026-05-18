'I don't see us challenging Bayern Munich' - Niko Kovac risks wrath of Borussia Dortmund board with bleak prediction for 2026-27 season

Dortmund are used to being the primary challengers to Bayern’s dominance in German football, but their current manager appears to be waving the white flag before the next season has even begun. Kovac, who previously sat in the dugout at the Allianz Arena, has provided a stark assessment of the current landscape in the Bundesliga.

In an interview with WAZ, Kovac was asked about Dortmund’s ability to go toe-to-toe with the Bavarian giants during the 2026-27 season. Rather than offering the usual rallying cry expected from a Dortmund manager, the former Croatian captain chose a path of brutal honesty that is likely to frustrate both the club's hierarchy and the Yellow Wall.