Puso Dithejane and John Mwengani, TS Galaxy vs Golden ArrowsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Dithejane apologises to Kaizer Chiefs! Adamant he doesn't regret leaving - 'I'm not bigger than Amakhosi'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCTS GalaxyCavin JohnsonArthur Zwane

Former Kaizer Chiefs development player Puso Dithejane has opened up on his decision to leave the Soweto giants and join TS Galaxy.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dithejane was a Chiefs reserves player
  • But he joined TS Galaxy before playing for Chiefs first team
  • The right-back comments on what is happening to him

Editors' Picks