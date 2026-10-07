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Dimarco InterGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Dimarco: "Champions League or the Serie A title? I’m not choosing, I want new trophies"

Inter
Serie A
Champions League

On stage at the Gentleman FairPlay Award, where he was recognised above all for an excellent 2025/2026 season, Inter full-back,Federico Dimarco, confirmed he has overcome the knee problems that forced him to miss Roberto Mancini's Italy call-up. He has already set his sights on the rest of a season that could yet bring more silverware. And between the Champions League and the Serie A title, the reigning Serie A MVP does not want to choose or place limits on himself.

  • Assist record? I have strikers who score

    "Assist record last year? As I always say, individual numbers come from the team's results. To rack up plenty of assists, you need forwards who score plenty of goals: I'm lucky to have four strong forwards in the squad. I'm happy with this record."

  • “League title or Champions League? I’m not choosing”

    "Now I'm thinking about the present, new objectives and new trophies. The league title or the Champions League? No, you don't choose."

  • The injury

    "I’m well, there was this small knee problem, but I worked and recovered. Let’s see about starting more strongly from the next one"

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