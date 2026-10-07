Dimarco: "Champions League or the Serie A title? I’m not choosing, I want new trophies"

On stage at the Gentleman FairPlay Award, where he was recognised above all for an excellent 2025/2026 season, Inter full-back,Federico Dimarco, confirmed he has overcome the knee problems that forced him to miss Roberto Mancini's Italy call-up. He has already set his sights on the rest of a season that could yet bring more silverware. And between the Champions League and the Serie A title, the reigning Serie A MVP does not want to choose or place limits on himself.