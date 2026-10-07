On stage at the Gentleman FairPlay Award, where he was recognised above all for an excellent 2025/2026 season, Inter full-back,Federico Dimarco, confirmed he has overcome the knee problems that forced him to miss Roberto Mancini's Italy call-up. He has already set his sights on the rest of a season that could yet bring more silverware. And between the Champions League and the Serie A title, the reigning Serie A MVP does not want to choose or place limits on himself.
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Dimarco: "Champions League or the Serie A title? I’m not choosing, I want new trophies"
Assist record? I have strikers who score
"Assist record last year? As I always say, individual numbers come from the team's results. To rack up plenty of assists, you need forwards who score plenty of goals: I'm lucky to have four strong forwards in the squad. I'm happy with this record."
“League title or Champions League? I’m not choosing”
"Now I'm thinking about the present, new objectives and new trophies. The league title or the Champions League? No, you don't choose."
The injury
"I’m well, there was this small knee problem, but I worked and recovered. Let’s see about starting more strongly from the next one"
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