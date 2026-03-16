Dillon Sheppard to replace struggling duo Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef at Kaizer Chiefs? The Glamour Boys explain promotion to senior team
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Sheppard's Chiefs history in a nutshell
Dillon Sheppard initially worked with the Kaizer Chiefs senior team with Stuart Baxter, Gavin Hunt, Arthur Zwane, Molefi Ntseki, and Cavin Johnson.
He spent the 2020/21 and 2023/24 campaigns with the main team before getting relegated to the reserve outfit.
- Cedric Kaze/Kaizer Chiefs
When was Sheppard demoted?
At the end of the 2023/24 season, Amakhosi finished 10th in the Premier Soccer League, their worst-ever ending in South African top-flight football.
The entire technical team was replaced, with Sheppard dropped to the reserve team as Nasreddine Nabi was given the job, and along with him, he brought his technical team.
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Sheppard's return
Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef were appointed to coach the team, temporarily, following Nabi's exit earlier in the season.
Nevertheless, the two have failed to deliver as the management anticipated, prompting the authorities to make a few changes to make the team deliver.
Sheppard has been promoted back to the senior team to help strengthen the technical department.
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Sheppard's role in Chiefs senior team explained
“I believe that the staff has enough skill to deal with that; it’s [finishing] the things that we have worked on,” Chiefs co-coach Kaze revealed in a presser.
“We have brought an extra member to the technical staff with experience. I would say that at training we do a lot of exercises to finish a lot of situations that could arise in the game.
“I’m pretty sure that when we get a little bit confident, we’re going to be better in that phase," he concluded.