Brighton’s Diego Gomez scores insane halfway line strike as Seagulls run riot against Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion fans at the Amex Stadium witnessed a piece of Premier League history on Sunday, as Gomez produced an incredible halfway-line wondergoal in the opening stages of the Seagulls' derby clash against rivals Crystal Palace - a moment of magic that will be talked about for years to come.

The technical brilliance required for such a strike was evident; after receiving a pass from Oliver Boscagli following a turnover in possession by Adam Wharton, the midfielder took just one touch to set himself, turned, and spotted Palace goalkeeper Walter Benitez well off his line before unleashing a powerful, perfectly judged effort from 51 metres out.