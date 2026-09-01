Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
SOCCER WC26 1/4 SPAIN VS BELGIUMAFP
Moataz Elgammal

'I didn't hesitate' - Newcastle push summer spending to £262m with the £51m deadline day capture of Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Transfers
M. Fernandez-Pardo
Lille
Newcastle United
Ligue 1
Premier League

Newcastle United have finalised the massive deadline day signing of highly-rated Belgium international Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille. The forward joins the Premier League side in a lucrative transfer that pushes their overall summer outlay to a staggering £262 million, with the player already expressing his absolute excitement to feature at St James' Park this season.

  • Big money move

    According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle have finalised a deal worth £51m to bring Fernandez-Pardo to St James' Park. The forward has put pen to paper on a long-term contract and will wear the No 20 shirt for the club.

    Newcastle have now spent a remarkable £262m during the summer transfer window, adding Fernandez-Pardo just days after securing Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City. Fernandez-Pardo arrives having scored eight goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season, which earned him a place in the Belgium squad for the World Cup after he switched his international allegiance from Spain.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-BEL-WC-2026-TRAININGAFP

    Fernandez-Pardo explains his transfer

    Speaking to official club channels, Fernandez-Pardo detailed his reasons for making the move to England, explaining: "I spoke to the head coach and he really showed how much he wanted me to be here. In terms of my career progression, it made complete sense to come, so I didn't hesitate at all. I know the club, I know about the stadium, I know it's a fantastic atmosphere. I've followed the team. What I've seen is a very ambitious team, wants to attack, get forward, really chase teams and go after them, and that's really something I want to take part in as well."

  • Jaissle welcomes the new arrival

    Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle was quick to praise his new signing, backing the player to thrive in the Premier League, stating: "Matias is a highly technical player with explosiveness in his game. He can score and assist, he has courage, and he has the ability to take players on. We're sure our supporters will enjoy watching him play."

    Fernandez-Pardo's arrival means Nick Woltemade is now expected to leave Newcastle on loan. Juventus are currently in direct talks to sign Woltemade in a package worth around £3.4m, which does not include an option or obligation to buy.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • USA WC26 SEATTLE SOCCER RED DEVILS SUNDAYAFP

    What next for Newcastle?

    Fernandez-Pardo will now look to quickly integrate into the squad as Newcastle prepare for their upcoming Premier League fixtures.

    Jaissle and his coaching staff will be working hard to build a formidable attacking partnership between Fernandez-Pardo, Gonzalez, and Yoane Wissa. Meanwhile, the club must finalise the departure of Woltemade before the transfer window officially closes.

Ligue 1
Toulouse crest
Toulouse
TFC
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
Premier League
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU