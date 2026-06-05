Declan Rice ‘up there’ with Steven Gerrard & Bryan Robson as ex-England midfielder admits admits Arsenal star is probably worth £150m-plus in the modern market

Liverpool legend Gerrard and Manchester United great Robson have both previously captained the Three Lions at FIFA’s flagship event - in 1986/1990 and 2010/2014 respectively.

Rice will hope to one day hold that honour, with the all-action 27-year-old widely considered to be next in line to fill the throne that Harry Kane currently occupies. There is no sign of the prolific Bayern Munich striker bowing out any time soon, but he cannot go on forever.

The armband will likely be passed in the direction of a versatile operator once Kane's boots are hung up, with England ready to embrace leadership from within their engine room. That has been a regular occurrence down the years, with some iconic figures taking on skipper duties.

Rice would appear ready for his coronation, whenever that day comes, with the West Ham academy graduate already - with a £105 million ($141m) transfer taking him to Emirates Stadium - the most expensive British player in history.

That record could go at some point in the not too distant future, but Arsenal have found value in a deal that raised plenty of eyebrows in 2023. Rice has helped them to bring a 22-year wait for domestic dominance to a close, while also gracing the Champions League final.