Deal done, but no reveal! Orlando Pirates’ signing delay explained - 'Everything was finalised long time ago'

The mystery surrounding the lack of a formal announcement was addressed by Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele, who insisted that the transaction is entirely above board.

According to Mphahlele, the delay in a public reveal is likely down to the administrative technicalities of a deal that was already set in stone.

"Kgositsile is already their official signing. Therefore, Pirates might see no reason to declare him publicly," Mphahlele told KickOff.

"He remains an Orlando Pirates player; nothing will change. I am uncertain about the duration of his contract with Pirates, but everything was finalised long time ago, and it is considered a concluded deal regarding Kgositsile."

One of the primary reasons for the radio silence from the Soweto giants was a contractual obligation that saw Kgositsile remain at Baroka on loan through the 2025/26 season.











