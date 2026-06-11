Deal done, but no reveal! Orlando Pirates’ signing delay explained - 'Everything was finalised long time ago'
The silent signing at Mayfair
Orlando Pirates’ decision to leave Kabelo Kgositsile out of their latest signing announcement this week has sparked a lively conversation.
However, according to KickOff insiders close to the deal have been quick to clarify that there is no cause for alarm, as the transfer was secured well in advance of the current window.
The winger, who rose to prominence at Baroka, reportedly penned a five-year contract with the Buccaneers during the 2024/25 campaign.
Baroka chief clears the air
The mystery surrounding the lack of a formal announcement was addressed by Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele, who insisted that the transaction is entirely above board.
According to Mphahlele, the delay in a public reveal is likely down to the administrative technicalities of a deal that was already set in stone.
"Kgositsile is already their official signing. Therefore, Pirates might see no reason to declare him publicly," Mphahlele told KickOff.
"He remains an Orlando Pirates player; nothing will change. I am uncertain about the duration of his contract with Pirates, but everything was finalised long time ago, and it is considered a concluded deal regarding Kgositsile."
One of the primary reasons for the radio silence from the Soweto giants was a contractual obligation that saw Kgositsile remain at Baroka on loan through the 2025/26 season.
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Malesela's warning to the youngster
Former Baroka coach Dan Malesela, who worked closely with the talent, believes that the player’s success at the top level will depend entirely on his discipline and willingness to adapt.
"He likes being independent when he plays. Sometimes he makes mistakes because he hasn't listened to coaching. Hence I say it depends on him," Malesela warned.
"So as long as he listens to the coaching and the coaches understand him, I think he will succeed. Sometimes he listens, sometimes he does his own thing.
"When he does his own thing, that's when he begins to make mistakes."
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'It depends on how he adjusts to this sudden elevation'
Malesela noted that while Pirates offer the tactical freedom that suits his style, the winger must remain grounded to avoid the pitfalls of joining a 'Big Three' club.
"But at Orlando Pirates, I think there is a bit of freedom; you can see it in how players like Oswin Appolis and Relebohile Mofokeng are playing.
"So whether Kgositsile will have a bright future at Orlando Pirates depends on him.
"One of the worst things that can happen to a player is when they stop being humble and become big-headed after joining a big club.
"It depends on how he adjusts to this sudden elevation."