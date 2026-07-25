Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 ParadeGetty Images News
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

De la Fuente: I have a sixth sense, Yamal is a genius, and I am not thinking about the 2030 World Cup

FEATURES
Spain vs Argentina
Spain
Argentina
World Cup
L. de la Fuente
F. Torres
L. Yamal
D. Carvajal
A. Morata
Spain
Argentina

The Spain national team's door is open to Morata and Carvajal

Luis de la Fuente is the most talked-about manager on the planet right now, having steered Spain to World Cup glory at Argentina's expense.

La Roja lifted the trophy for the second time in their history, edging Argentina 1-0 after extra time.

Speaking to AS newspaper, De la Fuente laid bare the secrets behind a side that has now won Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

"We were clearly superior in the final, and they did not take a single shot at our goal," the Spain boss said. "Although we felt some calm, football always brings surprises."

He continued: "Had Cubarsi's clearance in extra time rebounded off Unai Simon and gone into the goal, they could have won without a single shot on target. Fortunately, that moment was dealt with well."

Then came a touch of humility. He added: "Luis de la Fuente's World Cup? That makes me feel embarrassed, but I would like to remind everyone that this is the World Cup of a great national team."

  • Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Stumbling against Cape Verde, and defensive solidity throughout the World Cup

    Asked about the defensive solidity of conceding only a single goal, he commented: "We faced only ten shots throughout the tournament. But that goes back to having a defensive concept that was worked on and developed excellently, as the team defends collectively in an astonishing manner."

    He stressed: "If we look at our numbers, we will find that we are a team that scores a lot of goals. We scored a large number of goals, and we conceded only one goal, and this is something consistent with us. We have more than 100 goals across 50 matches, with a very small number of goals conceded. It is a cooperative, generous team, with a carefully studied defensive organisation."

    Doubt never entered his thinking. "Did any doubt cross your mind during the World Cup? Never, not even in the first match. I do not follow what is said outside, and this gives me more calm."

    He added: "After the first match against Cape Verde, we knew that this was the right path. If inspiration is absent from you one day and the opponent has it, these are things that happen. The team was developing gradually, day after day, and became better and better. The atmosphere inside the camp was also exceptional. Over the course of 52 days, not a single problem occurred. And that is an extremely difficult thing."

    • Advertisement
  • Ferran TorresGetty

    Torres goal answers the exaggerated criticism

    He explained: "The tournament begins with a starting line-up, but you also monitor impressions and training sessions, and of course everything is subject to analysis and study. We have an exceptional coaching staff that provides me with wonderful information. And then, I believe there is a sixth sense that helps with everything, and it is what gives you the ability to make certain decisions at particular moments."

    Everything, he stressed, hinges on how the match unfolds. "You may set a certain plan, but the match might take you in a different direction. That can happen because of an injury, a suspension, a sending-off, or a goal for or against you. Football is capable of changing your plan within the first 10 minutes, but the core idea never changes, it is always the same. We go out onto the pitch carrying this idea, but the players' characteristics may give it different forms. Every player or coach also applies it in his own way."

    The players who miss out weigh heavily on him. "It pained me greatly to see the situation of the players who do not feature. At the Euros, the only player who did not play even a single minute was Álex Remiro. I would have wished for everyone to play, because they all truly deserve to play. But I never felt there was a necessity or an obligation for everyone to feature. The priority is always the interest of the team."

    One name stood out after the World Cup triumph. "Which player was I especially happy for after winning the World Cup? Was it different with Ferran Torres? I was very glad that Ferran scored the goal in the final, because I am someone who always tries to be fair, and when I see injustice, exaggerated and unjustified criticism, sometimes even accompanied by ill intent, life gives you an opportunity to respond and prove yourself."

    Torres, he added, has the numbers to back it up. "Ferran has astonishing numbers with the national team, and the same applies to his club. His goal ratio in every match is superb. He reminds me a little of Álvaro Morata. It makes me happy to see people who are able to respond to injustice by saying, here I am, and in Ferran's case, he deserved it because he could have given up and hung his head, but he did not."

  • FBL-WC2010-MATCH64-NED-ESP-TROPHYAFP

    Similarities between the 2010 team and the class of 2026

    He explained: "Do you feel that winning Euro 2024 was harder than winning this World Cup? They are two completely different tournaments. European football is familiar to us, and we understand it well. As for the World Cup, it forces you to adapt in different ways and to face African and South American national teams."

    "We knew how our matches against Uruguay or Argentina in the final would be," he stressed. "That is how football is in South America. And our motto was always to play our own game. No one deviated from the plan or slipped into the opponent's style, because we are not good at that type of football. They are better than us at it, and we would have lost, perhaps by a big margin. But when the match is played in our style, we are the best."

    Yamal and Pau Cubarsi drew special praise. "People like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi are extremely special. They possess exceptional maturity and intelligence. For me, they are geniuses."

    Comparisons with 2010 came up too. "The similarities between the 2010 side and this side? Football has changed a lot over the past years. We have the same model, but it has evolved, and I am not too fond of ready-made terms such as tiki-taka. I understand its use, but I prefer to describe it as collective or harmonious football."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Are some Spain players considering international retirement?

    He explained: "No player told me he would retire after the World Cup, and after what happened I think the opposite is true. But I want to make one important thing clear: the players know that I have no obligation towards anyone."

    Turning to individuals, he said: "For example, Alvaro Morata or Dani Carvajal, they have left an exceptional legacy, yet their chapter is not yet closed. And if they return to their level, the doors will remain open to them. We do not look at age. Jesus Navas was with us at the age of 39."

    The coach went on: "Was I able to enjoy the World Cup? And have I started thinking about the 2030 World Cup? I hope to live this experience again in four years, because what we experienced this time was unique of its kind. It was a mixture of happiness and a wonderful human experience, in addition to the joy of an entire country sharing in this success."

    Signing off, he added: "As for thinking about the 2030 World Cup, I am someone who lives very much in the present. All we are thinking about now is next September. That is the most important thing for us. We always think only about the next competition."