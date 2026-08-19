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Curtis Jones to Inter Milan? Serie A giants closing in on £30m Liverpool deal
Inter move closer to agreement
According to BBC Sport, Inter Milan are significantly closing in on a deal worth £30m for Jones. The Italian giants have long been admirers of the 25-year-old and appear to have made a decisive breakthrough in negotiations. While the two clubs are still ironing out the finer points of the transfer, there is a growing confidence in Italy that the move will be finalised shortly.
The Nerazzurri have been persistent in their chase, having previously seen their efforts rebuffed by the hierarchy at Anfield. In June, Liverpool rejected a verbal offer of £21.7m from Italian champions Inter, with Liverpool valuing the 25-year-old, who has one year left on his current contract, at about £35m. However, the gap in valuation has narrowed significantly over the recent weeks of dialogue.
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Valuation and market precedents
Liverpool have held firm on their valuation throughout the summer, holding out for a fee that reflects Jones's top-flight experience and homegrown status. The Reds remain open to selling the midfielder, seeking a deal in the region of the £30m package Inter Milan recently shelled out to sign Djed Spence from Tottenham.
This is not the first time the Italian champions have pursued the midfielder. Inter previously targeted Jones during the January transfer window, tabling a loan proposal with an option to buy, which was promptly rejected by Liverpool.
End of an era at Anfield
For Jones, a move to the San Siro would represent the end of a long and storied chapter on Merseyside. Jones joined Liverpool's academy at the age of nine, rising through the ranks to become a first-team regular. He has made 228 appearances for Liverpool since making his debut under Jurgen Klopp in 2019, scoring several memorable goals along the way.
The push for a fresh start follows a bittersweet campaign for the homegrown midfielder. Although Jones racked up 49 appearances in all competitions last term, just 18 came as Premier League starts as he struggled to lock down a permanent role in Arne Slot's midfield. Despite new head coach Andoni Iraola wanting him to stay, stalled contract talks and Jones's desire for a new challenge at Inter have made a summer exit increasingly likely.
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The growing English contingent in Italy
Upon completing his move to the Giuseppe Meazza, Jones will link up with fellow England international John Stones - who recently arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City - as well as Spence, who completed his own summer switch from Tottenham.
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