Curaçao FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

The Curaçao away kit celebrates the capital city, Willemstad, and the colourful buildings that reside in its Punda and Otrobanda districts. These districts, a UNESCO World Heritage site, are characterised by vibrant, sunlit facades and are represented across this design via its pastel yellow base and bold pink, turquoise, and orange stripes. Completing the aesthetic is an intricate blue detailing that flows through the sleeves, cuffs, and the outline of the adidas logo and national badge.