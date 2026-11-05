‘A lot of criticism for the first time’ - Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan contract decision assessed by ex-USMNT star Brad Friedel after bouncing back from World Cup woe
USMNT suffered last-16 defeat at 2026 World Cup
Serious questions were asked of the 28-year-old’s future throughout the 2025-26 campaign. That is because, despite having an extension offer on the table, no pen was put to paper. Pulisic was considered to be keeping his options open.
He had the most prominent of shop windows in which to showcase his ability when FIFA’s flagship event headed to North America. Mauricio Pochettino’s side showed glimpses of what they are capable of at that tournament, but ultimately crashed out against Belgium in the last-16.
Having been billed as ‘Captain America’ for some time, despite not always filling his nation’s armband, Pulisic was the poster boy for U.S. soccer on home soil. Lofty expectations were always going to be difficult to deliver on, and so it proved.
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Pulisic has opted to extend three-year stint in Italy
Supposed flaws were picked in the respective games of many that failed to guide the USMNT into the latter stages of another major international showpiece. Pulisic found himself falling under the brightest of spotlights.
Transfer talk in Italy quickly faded and a relatively slow start was made to the 2026-27 season - with bench duty being taken in at times under former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim. He has, however, registered two goals through his last three appearances - including one in a derby victory over arch-rivals Inter.
Fresh terms have been committed to, bringing exit talk to a close, and there should be many more chapters to write in a tale that opened back in 2023 when severing ties with Premier League giants Chelsea.
Personal bests have been posted in Milan, with 17 goals being recorded across his second year with the Rossoneri, and a passionate fan base have taken Pulisic to their hearts. He believes that faith should be reciprocated, with continuity being favoured over another change of scenery.
Star forward has responded well to tough questions
Asked if that was ultimately the best decision for all concerned, former USMNT goalkeeper Friedel - who was speaking courtesy of Grosvenor Sport - told GOAL: “I would think so.
“I don't know Christian, believe it or not. When I was coaching with the U19 national team, it was his birth year. I did the 98s when I first took over, but he was already up with Jurgen Klinsman at senior level. So all the guys, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and all those guys I had, so I know them really well and coached them. I don't know Christian, so I really don't know his mentality and what he wants to do in life and football.
“He had a tough year last year. During and after the World Cup, I think for the first time in his career, he got a lot of criticism in the United States. I think he got out of the limelight, so to speak, a little bit.
“It seems like he's just back to the training ground. It looks like in the last month or two, he's starting to pick up his form. Maybe he just needed to step back a little bit and enjoy life and enjoy football again.
“I would probably say it was smart and a good thing for him to sign a contract where he's happy. It's never nice as a player when you receive as much criticism as he did, but that's sport.
“I would say in the last four weeks, you've seen the media let off him a little bit. It came back at him a little bit because the last national team camp he was left out of and the team performed really well with the young players. Some of the criticism came back over in the US, but it wasn't as bad as after the World Cup.
“Hopefully, he continues to gain form, do really well at Milan and get himself back in the national team and have a couple of good performances. If he's not in Mauricio's plans, that's fine too, but enjoy your football at Milan and perform the way that we know he's capable of.”
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Continental, domestic & international games approaching
AC Milan will be back in Europa League action on Thursday when playing host to Ferencvaros, before heading into the November international break on the back of a Serie A trip to Genoa on Sunday.
Pulisic will jet off to the States after that contest, as he looks to add to a collection of 90 international caps and 33 senior goals for his country, with the USMNT readying themselves for CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final action against Haiti.
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