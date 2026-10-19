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Cristiano Ronaldo receives backdated suspension and insignificant fine after abandoning Portugal squad over Jorge Jesus feud
Lenient punishment for Portugal captain
The Portugal Football Federation (PFF) have handed Ronaldo a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine. The punishment comes after Ronaldo left the Portugal squad during the September international break.
He departed following a frustrating 2-1 victory against Norway, where Jorge Jesus left him on the bench as an unused substitute despite asking him to warm up. With the ban backdated to September 30, Ronaldo is free to play in the upcoming fixtures, making the overall penalty surprisingly lenient for such a high-profile disciplinary breach.
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Official federation statement confirms penalty
The Disciplinary Council released a statement detailing their official verdict on Ronaldo. The federation confirmed: "Accordingly, and on the grounds set out above, the Disciplinary Council – Non-Professional Section – of the Portuguese Football Federation hereby decides, in these proceedings, to uphold the charges in their entirety and, consequently, find the accused, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, guilty of committing, on one occasion and intentionally, the disciplinary offence provided for and punishable under Article 160(1) of the RDFPF. As a result, he is handed a 30-day suspension and an additional fine of 2.5 units, amounting to €255 (two hundred and fifty-five euros)."
Financial penalty barely impacts Al-Nassr star
The monetary aspect of the punishment has drawn attention for being remarkably insignificant compared to his immense wealth. Al-Nassr currently pay Ronaldo a staggering salary of £488,000 per day in Saudi Arabia. As a result, it will take Ronaldo just 38 seconds to pay off the £215 equivalent fine.
Ronaldo previously issued a statement accepting that he made a mistake and deserved to be disciplined, though he reportedly remains frustrated with Jesus after they worked together at Al-Nassr last season. The minimal fine does little to reflect the severity of abandoning his teammates.
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What comes next for Portugal?
Portugal have two crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures scheduled for November 14 and 17 against Denmark and Wales. With the suspension already served, Ronaldo is fully available for selection. All eyes will now be on Jesus to see if the manager will recall Ronaldo to his squad.
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