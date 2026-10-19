Cristiano Ronaldo receives backdated suspension and insignificant fine after abandoning Portugal squad over Jorge Jesus feud

The Portugal Football Federation (PFF) have handed Ronaldo a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine. The punishment comes after Ronaldo left the Portugal squad during the September international break.

He departed following a frustrating 2-1 victory against Norway, where Jorge Jesus left him on the bench as an unused substitute despite asking him to warm up. With the ban backdated to September 30, Ronaldo is free to play in the upcoming fixtures, making the overall penalty surprisingly lenient for such a high-profile disciplinary breach.