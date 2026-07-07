'I gave it my all' - Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup game ends in tears as Portugal captain delays international retirement decision

Speaking to the media after the match, the former Manchester United forward reflected on his international journey and insisted he would take time before making a definitive choice.

Ronaldo stated: "I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions. I don't decide anything in the heat of the moment. Now is not important whether I will continue [to play]. Tomorrow I will get up the same way I got up today: with a clear conscience.

"I played 23 years in the national team and won three titles. Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything. The Euros was the most important. For me, 2016 has the same dimension as a World Cup, honestly."