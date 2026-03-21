'Crazy... mental!' - Michael Carrick fumes over Bournemouth penalty decisions in Man Utd draw

For large spells at the Vitality Stadium, United looked like a side on course for another three points under Carrick. Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot on the hour mark to give United the lead, and when James Hill turned a corner into his own net, Carrick's side looked set to strengthen their Champions League bid even further.

But then came the problems that the head coach was so furious about in his post-match interviews. In the second half, Amad Diallo was pushed over inside the area by Adrien Truffert, an incident that looked every bit as strong as some of the fouls that had already been given this season, but referee Stuart Attwell waved it away. VAR backed him up, suggesting there was not enough contact to warrant a penalty. From that very incident at one end of the pitch, Bournemouth broke, and Ryan Christie equalised.

"I thought we had enough to be ahead and a little more comfortable in the game," Carrick told Sky Sports. "We found the goal, should've had another penalty. You get one, you must get the other. It's pretty much identical for me, two-hand grab, and so either way he's got one wrong. To give one and not give the other, I just can't get my head around it. It's crazy. Because of that they go down the other end, they score and then it's chaos after that, really."