Countdown begins! Premier Soccer League 2026/27 season launch date revealed

According to reports, the Premier Soccer League has officially communicated the start dates for the upcoming 2026/27 season to its member clubs.

The Sowetan has released a document, issued by acting CEO Mato Madlala, which clarifies the league’s intention to get the marathon of the top flight underway immediately.

"The Premier Division team will kick off their fixtures on the weekend of the 1st of August with the Betway Premiership," the statement revealed.

This represents a strategic shift for the PSL as it looks to provide more breathing room for a schedule that has often left teams struggling with fatigue and fixture backlog.



