Countdown begins! Premier Soccer League 2026/27 season launch date revealed
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A new look for the season opener
According to reports, the Premier Soccer League has officially communicated the start dates for the upcoming 2026/27 season to its member clubs.
The Sowetan has released a document, issued by acting CEO Mato Madlala, which clarifies the league’s intention to get the marathon of the top flight underway immediately.
"The Premier Division team will kick off their fixtures on the weekend of the 1st of August with the Betway Premiership," the statement revealed.
This represents a strategic shift for the PSL as it looks to provide more breathing room for a schedule that has often left teams struggling with fatigue and fixture backlog.
MTN8 and lower division schedules confirmed
While the league action begins on the first day of August, the beloved MTN8 competition will follow shortly after.
Traditionally the season opener, the Top Eight tournament will now settle into a secondary slot in the opening weeks of the new football calendar, ensuring a high-octane start to the month for supporters across the country.
"MTN8 competition will then start on the 8th of August.
"The Motsepe Foundation Championship will commence on the 21st of August.
"DStv Diski Challenge will commence on the 5th of September," the league confirmed, providing a clear timeline for all professional tiers.
Fresh faces, big dreams
The upcoming campaign will see Kruger United and Milford step onto the top-flight stage following their promotion, joining a domestic league packed with opportunities for silverware.
Teams will battle for major honours including the Carling Knockout, the Nedbank Cup, and a coveted top-eight finish that secures MTN8 qualification.
A strong top-three finish could also open the door to CAF Confederation Cup football, depending on how the newcomers measure up against the established sides.
There is precedent for immediate impact, with Durban City famously winning the Ke Yona Cup in their first attempt against some of the country’s best, while relegated Magesi also lifted the Beer Cup in their debut season, proof that newcomers can still make their mark on the big stage.
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The fight continues for top honours
The 2025/26 season saw Orlando Pirates dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns after years of dominance from the Tshwane giants.
Abdeslam Ouaddou enjoyed a highly successful debut campaign with the Buccaneers, guiding them to a treble and firmly establishing the Mayfair side as the team to beat heading into the new season.
Their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs also enjoyed a promising campaign, finishing third on the table, signalling a shift that could make the upcoming season even more unpredictable.
With the 'Big Three' all pushing for top honours, the race for silverware is set to be fiercely contested once again.