Costacurta: “AC Milan have moved well, but ours were the ones spending the most in Europe”

Alessandro 'Billy' Costacurta, former defender and now a Sky pundit, speaks to the Corriere dello Sport.
AC Milan
"After a fairly strange start, they have moved well. They signed an excellent defender like Gila, a good striker like Gonçalo Ramos, who works very hard for the team, and they kept Modric, which counts as a signing. Then there is Amorim, and I like him: after the death of Baresi he recalled his legacy and I liked that. He is a coach who can restore enthusiasm. The new players are good, the squad is good, now they need those from last year to raise their level. Then AC Milan can return to the Champions League. What are this AC Milan side missing to return to the levels of yours? We had owners who spent more than anyone else in Europe. Now they are not in the top ten and you can see that in the wrong choice of some players, who have been the great disappointment of the last two years. We need to understand whether it was a problem of character or of the environment. When things became complicated they collapsed mentally, just look at the end of last season: I blame them more than the manager or the ownership".