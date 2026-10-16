Lega Serie A are considering changes to the Coppa Italia format from the 2027/28 season. According to Gazzetta.it, clubs discussed "potential changes to the Coppa Italia format ahead of the new tender for the competition's television rights" at today's meeting. The €56 million-a-year contract with Mediaset to broadcast the Coppa Italia free-to-air expires at the end of the 2026-27 season. The newspaper's online edition says Lega Serie A aim to secure a higher price for the deal at the next auction.
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Coppa Italia set for a shake-up? Lega Serie A consider a new format with group stages
Will the groups return?
The aim is to bring more Serie C teams into the tournament and increase the number of participants. An initial group stage is also under consideration for the opening part of the competition. That format was last used in 2004/05, before the current system introduced knockout matches from the preliminary rounds onwards.
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