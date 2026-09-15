Genoa are trying to shake off their poor run, while Sudtirol want to keep the dream alive. The two sides meet at 6pm at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa in the round of 32 of the 2026/2027 Coppa Italia.

Daniele De Rossi's rossoblu picked up a point in Serie A with their draw against Frosinone, but the three defeats before that mean the crisis is not over. Today's match could help change that.

Under Daniele Possanzini, the visitors are still unbeaten this season. They sit third in Serie B on eight points after wins over Entella and Catanzara and draws against Benevento and Modena.





In the previous round, Genoa knocked out Ascoli, while Sudtirol beat Catanzaro to reach this stage.



