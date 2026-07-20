Concerns raised over funding sustainability for PSL's VAR implementation - 'Twenty million Rand and then what?'

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has raised significant red flags regarding the financial feasibility of implementing VAR in South African football.

Following news that the system will not be ready for the upcoming Premier Soccer League season, Sukazi questioned whether the league and the South African Football Association have a concrete plan to keep the technology running beyond its initial launch phase.

Speaking to the media about the current state of officiating, the Rockets' boss acknowledged that the league is accustomed to operating without technological assistance.

Sukazi noted: "As you know, we've been playing football without VAR, so I guess it's never going to change," he said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"It's going to be the same as what it was.

"However, the world is moving towards VAR, and I think we are believed to be one of the best leagues in the world and leading in the African continent, so we've got to be the ones who get into it.

"Having said that, this VAR thing is not a thing that happens overnight."