Concerns raised over funding sustainability for PSL's VAR implementation - 'Twenty million Rand and then what?'
- Backpage
Sustainability of VAR in the PSL
TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has raised significant red flags regarding the financial feasibility of implementing VAR in South African football.
Following news that the system will not be ready for the upcoming Premier Soccer League season, Sukazi questioned whether the league and the South African Football Association have a concrete plan to keep the technology running beyond its initial launch phase.
Speaking to the media about the current state of officiating, the Rockets' boss acknowledged that the league is accustomed to operating without technological assistance.
Sukazi noted: "As you know, we've been playing football without VAR, so I guess it's never going to change," he said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.
"It's going to be the same as what it was.
"However, the world is moving towards VAR, and I think we are believed to be one of the best leagues in the world and leading in the African continent, so we've got to be the ones who get into it.
"Having said that, this VAR thing is not a thing that happens overnight."
- Backpage
Questions over government's initial funding
The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has been vocal about his department's commitment to the project, pledging money to help SAFA kickstart the initiative.
However, Sukazi believes this figure barely scratches the surface of what is required for a permanent setup.
Detailing his concerns, Sukazi remarked: "I've sat in those meetings from the head of referees and the VAR committee of SAFA presented to the league.
"It doesn't sound like it's something that could be achieved overnight.
"There's a cost factor. People get excited.
"I think the minister said he has allocated R20 million.
"We've got to think beyond that. Twenty million, is it sufficient for the season? Or what will happen in the future seasons?"
"I haven't heard that, and I haven't heard any of the journalists ask that. Twenty million and then what?
- Backpagepix
Long-term budget clarity demanded
Sukazi is worried that if the project starts without a guaranteed budget for future years, it could potentially collapse, leaving the league in a difficult position.
Sukazi highlighted the permanence of such a decision, explaining: "When you start VAR, it's got to continue like that.
"You cannot just start it this season and not have it in the following seasons.
"Touch is a move. Once you start it, you have to continue with it.
"I am curious to know what the budget is for the future and where the money is going to come from.'
- Backpagepix
The road ahead for VAR in South Africa
While the appetite for improved officiating remains high among fans and coaches, the reality of the situation is complicated by administrative delays.
The focus now shifts to whether the football authorities can provide the financial roadmap that Sukazi is demanding.
"From a department point of view, will they sustain us? What are the future plans about it?
"For me, there is clarity that has to be given further," he concluded.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting