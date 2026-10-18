In the seventh round of Serie A, Cesc Fabregas's Como won 3-1 away to Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina. The teams are now 10 points apart, with Como on 14 and Fiorentina second from bottom on four. Former Fiorentina player Kean was absent through injury, and Como played between two Champions League fixtures. They lost to Feyenoord this week and will host Manchester United next week, so Fabregas made measured changes to his starting line-up, with Liberali and Caqueret among the starters.
The first half brought chances at both ends before Como struck twice in quick succession just after the half-hour mark. Liberali scored his first Serie A goal (Fiorentina protested over a challenge by Milla on Goncalves at the start of the move), then Nico Paz headed in. Fiorentina surged forward and Pongracic scored before finding the net again, only for his second goal to be ruled out for offside. The second half offered less, and Douvikas's goal in the 56th minute, assisted by Nico Paz, the best player on the pitch, effectively settled the contest.
Fiorentina-Como 1-3
Scorers: 32' Liberali (C), 36' Nico Paz (C), 42' Pongracic (F), 56' Douvikas (C)