92' - Ramon reaches the ball ahead of Beto to keep Como's goal safe

78' - Fagioli tries again. Butez turns his effort behind for a corner

76' - Butez denies Fagioli

75' - With the goal wide open, Njie heads against the post

66' - Kaiki has a chance to score a fourth goal, but Pongracic blocks his shot

61' - De Gea saves Caqueret's effort before Liberali tries his luck on the rebound and the ball goes behind for a corner

56' - Nico Paz leads a brilliant counter-attack and sets upDouvikas, whose right-footed shot goes through the legs of an uncertain De Gea

53' - Fiorentina have another chance, butNdour wastes it with a weak left-footed shot that Butez saves easily

48' - Early in the second half, Fagioli plays in Njie, who lifts the ball over the onrushing Butez and narrowly wide

45' + 4' first half - Mastantuono's perfect left-footed free-kick reaches the far post, where Pongracic volleys in the equaliser with his right foot. After a lengthy VAR review, the goal is ruled out for offside

43' - From an angle, Mastantuono hits a right-footed shot just wide of the post

42' - Jimenez hits a right-footed shot that takes a deflection behind for a corner. Pongracic scores amid a scramble from the resulting corner

36' - Valle crosses and Nico Paz rises to head into the net, doubling the visitors' lead

32' - Liberali controls the ball and beats De Gea with a left-footed shot to the far post. But there are doubts about the start of Como's move after a questionable challenge by Millaon Goncalves

30' - Mastantuono picks out Pellegrino with a fine pass, but a remarkable defensive intervention from Ramon takes the sting out of the shot and makes Butez's save easier

25' - De Gea turns Nico Paz's header behind for a corner

17' - Goncalves tries his luck, but Butez denies him

15' - Da Cunha has a go and De Gea palms the ball behind for a corner. Douvikas and Liberali both have chances from the corner

11' - Goncalves finds Fagioli, who dribbles past his man before shooting. His effort takes a deflection behind for a corner

10' - A fine through ball from Goncalves finds Njie, but he cannot get a shot away