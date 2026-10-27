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Torino FC v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Como, inspired by a superb Nico Paz, come from behind to win at Torino

Torino vs Como
Serie A
Torino
Como

Torino 1-3 Como: Adams, Ramon, Nico Paz and Baturina on target

Como come from behind to beat Torino 3-1 in tonight's 20.45 match at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the ninth round of Serie A. The result leaves Ignazio Abate's Torinoeighth on 13 points, while Cesc Fabregas's side move up to 20 points.


After a bright start, Como see a Douvikas goal ruled out for offside by the narrowest of margins. They also appeal over a suspicious challenge in the box by Braganca on Da Cunha. Adams then puts Torino ahead and they finish the half strongly, playing aggressively without taking any major risks. Como enjoy increasingly sustained possession after the break, with three efforts hitting the crossbar (one for the hosts and two for the visitors). Between the 84th and 92nd minutes, Fabregas's side turn the game around. Nico Paz sets up Ramon before scoring a superb header. Baturina adds a third deep into stoppage time.


Torino-Como 1-3

Scorers: 24' Adams (T), 84' Ramon (C), Paz (C), 92' Baturina (C)

  • Goals and highlights

    92' - Vlasic makes a mistake and Baturina pounces, placing a right-footed shot into the net for Fabregas's side's third goal

    87' - Couto's cross finds Nico Paz, whose superb header puts Como ahead

    83' - The visitors launch a fine counter-attack, but Paz fires a left-footed shot just wide of the post

    81' - Nico Paz drives in a cross and Ramon heads home the equaliser

    77' - Baturina's cross-shot from the left hits the crossbar

    74' - The Granata break forward and Gineitis hits a left-footed shot across goal. Sanchez saves with his foot, turning the ball behind for a corner

    71' - From distance, Nico Paz tries an ambitious effort, but sends it over

    68' - Perri does well to prevent an own goal after Comuzzo gets a touch on Couto's cross

    67' - Vlasic tries his luck with a left-footed shot, but sends it over

    61' - From the resulting corner, Simeone heads against the crossbar and Sanchez palms the ball away

    60' - Sanchez saves Belghali's shot after a fine move involving Simeone, Adams and Vlasic

    57' - Belghali breaks clear with a driving run, but miskicks his shot

    54' - Caqueret plays a one-two with Paz, then hits the crossbar with a right-footed shot

    45' - A weak header from Caqueret drops gently into the Granata goalkeeper's arms

    42' - Da Cunha hits a fine left-footed shot from outside the box, narrowly missing the target to Perri's left

    32' - Ramon forces Perri into a save with a close-range header

    26' - Douvikas goes close to equalising with a right-footed touch from close range

    24' - Adams scores with a left-footed volley after Fitz-Jim performs a step-over and finds his team-mate with the outside of his foot

    20' - Sanchez turns a fine effort from Vlasic behind for a corner

    17' - Braganca makes suspicious contact with Da Cunha in the Granata penalty area. Da Cunha goes down, but the referee and VAR allow play to continue, prompting protests

    10' - Belghali weaves through on a superb run and hits a right-footed shot that Sanchez saves

    5' - Douvikas has a goal ruled out for a marginal offside

  • Line-ups and match details

    Torino 1-3 Como

    Goalscorers: 24' Adams (T), 84' Ramon (C), Paz (C), 92' Baturina (C)


    Torino (3-4-1-2): Perri; Coco, Ismajli, Comuzzo; Belghali (89' Oristanio), Fitz-Jim (55' Gineitis), Braganca (89' Ilkhan), Cacciamani (55' Patterson); Vlasic; Adams, Simeone (75' Kulenovic). Coach: Abate


    Como (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Valle (71' Kaiki); Perrone (58' Addai, 79' Ricci), Milla (79' Smolcic); Da Cunha, Paz, Caqueret (58' Baturina); Douvikas. Coach: Fabregas


    Referee: Collu

    Booked: Belghali (T)

    Sent off: -

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