In the 14th minute of Fiorentina-Como, Como defender Chalobah collapses, clutching his ankle. After a few seconds of discussion with the bench, Cesc Fabregas makes a substitution.
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Como, Chalobah also out: what happened
Chalobah goes off and Jacobo Ramon comes on. Chalobah's injury follows Couto's warm-up niggle. Initially named on the team sheet, Couto withdraws and Smolcic plays in his place.
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