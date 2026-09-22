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Club vs country: Does Morgan Gibbs-White need to leave Nottingham Forest to become an England regular? Reds legend Des Walker answers familiar transfer question
England blessed with several No.10 options
English football is loaded with creative No.10s at present, making it difficult for the likes of Gibbs-White to clamber up the depth chart. Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Jude Bellingham is considered to sit at the top of that list.
When it comes to back-up duty, the likes of Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze and Phil Foden and all in contention - while Fulham starlet Josh King continues to see his stock rise at 19 years of age.
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Gibbs-White snubbed for 2026 World Cup duty
Gibbs-White outperformed all of those mentioned above when enjoying a stunning purple patch between the start of 2026 and the end of last season. He registered 12 goals for Forest across all competitions during that period, helping to steer them clear of relegation danger and into the Europa League semi-finals.
Said efforts were still not enough to earn him a seat on the plane to North America, with Thomas Tuchel favouring alternative options when piecing together World Cup plans. The German tactician initially overlooked MGW again when preparing for the start of another UEFA Nations League campaign.
The mercurial 26-year-old has eventually got the nod, due to the misfortune of Chelsea talisman Palmer, but will he always be ‘next in line’? Could a move elsewhere, potentially to a club competing in the Champions League on a regular basis, aid his cause?
Stay or go: What does the future hold for Gibbs-White?
Asked if Gibbs-White can stake serious claims to international recognition at the City Ground, or if his head may be turned in upcoming windows, Reds icon Walker - who was speaking in association with Power Up Gaming - told GOAL: “[Elliot] Anderson became an England regular while he was a Forest player, so I don’t think the club you play for is necessarily the issue. With the current England manager, I don’t think he’s too bothered about which club you represent. If he likes you and thinks you’re a good player, he’ll pick you.
“The difficulty for Gibbs-White is that there are some very good players in his position. He’s come into the squad because Cole Palmer dropped out, so that puts him behind Palmer. Then you’ve got Foden and Morgan Rogers making their cases for that position too. There’s a lot of competition, but that’s how it should be when you play for England.
“I thought Gibbs-White finished last season fantastically, although over the whole season he perhaps wasn’t as consistent as some of the others. That’s what he has to address this season - consistency.
“But now he’s got his chance. You only need one game where you get on that pitch and boss it, and suddenly you’re right in the fold. Cole Palmer dropping out has given him that little bit of luck, so he has to take advantage of it.
“I don’t think playing for Forest hinders him. Look at James Maddison going from Leicester to Tottenham - that move didn’t keep him in the England team. It isn’t necessarily a move that gets you into the England squad. It’s playing well. That’s what Gibbs-White has to focus on. And if he plays well, that’s probably when the move comes anyway.”
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England hopeful Gibbs-White fills Forest's armband
Gibbs-White has been among the goals again for Forest early in 2026-27, with his account for the season being opened when converting a penalty in the Reds’ 2-2 draw at Liverpool. Oliver Glasner has, after taking the reins on Trentside, continued to pass the captain’s armband in the direction of his enigmatic No.10.
Unwavering commitment to any given cause is guaranteed with Gibbs-White, as he never gives anything less than 100 per cent, and he will be hoping to bolster his collection of six senior England caps when the Three Lions line up against Spain, Czechia and Croatia over the course of the next fortnight.
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