97' - El Shaarawy's free-kick finds Ehizibue, who heads narrowly wide but is offside

88' - El Shaarawy's free-kick hits the wall and drops to Ellertsson, who controls it before scoring with a precise left-footed shot from the edge of the area to Maignan's left

84' - At the other end, Rabiot hits an angled right-footed shot from outside the area, but sends it wide to the right of Bijlow

83' - Another long-range shot, this time from Østigård, sees the Milan goalkeeper get down to save comfortably

79' - El Shaarawy shoots and Terracciano deflects it behind for a corner

78' - Ellertsson shoots poorly from a very long way out and sends the ball well wide

73' - Musah gives the ball away badly to Vitinha, whose shot from a good position forces Maignan into a save

63' - Wiafe tries his luck from distance, but sends the ball well over

52' - Marcandalli brings Rabiot down just before the halfway line as he runs towards goal, with another 55 metres to cover. Marcandalli is booked. Milan call for a sending-off and protest. Rabiot receives a yellow card, while the referee sends off three members of the Milan bench, including the team doctor

46' first half - Messias attempts an overhead kick from the edge of the area, but sends the ball over

45' - Messias delivers a fine cross and Østigård heads towards goal, but the Milan goalkeeper saves

40' - Messias produces a sombrero flick before Wiafe hits a fine shot from outside the area, which Maignan saves

38' - After a move by Ramos, Moreira tries a left-footed shot from the edge of the area, which the Rossoblù defence blocks

30' - Osmajić heads in, but the goal is ruled out for offside

19' - Marcandalli gives the ball away badly, and Ramos sets up Pulisic, who controls it before placing a precise shot just inside the post

12' - Vásquez gives the ball away badly and Milan score as Rabiot sets up Cisse to side-foot into the net with his right foot

11' - Gila makes a fine run and plays the ball to Ramos, who challenges Marcandalli before the ball goes behind

6' - Ramos takes advantage of a poor clearance but fails to connect properly with his right foot, sending the ball wide

1' - Osmajić gets past De Winter and sends a left-footed shot across goal just wide of the post to Maignan's left