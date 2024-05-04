Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' last four Cup hurdle against the Chilli Boys this weekend.

The Nedbank Cup defending champions Orlando Pirates continue their push for the second trophy this season when they play Chippa United in the semi-final on Saturday.

The Sea Robbers secured the MTN8 early in the season, and with the Premier Soccer League title gone, they will be putting all their energy into this game.

However, the Chilli Boys are not expected to sit back after coming this far, and they will want to cause an upset.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chippa and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.