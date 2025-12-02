+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ethan Chislett, Kaizer Chiefs, July 2025Kaizer Chiefs
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face struggling Chippa United - Ethan Chislett and Nkanyiso Shinga to make long-awaited Amakhosi debut?

After a gruelling start to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign, Amakhosi return to undertake their Premier Soccer League duties. At the top of their agenda is to win both games before the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) break in order to keep their winning run in the league going. Should the Glamour Boys manage to collect maximum points from the two games ahead, they will go level with Orlando Pirates point-wise.

GOAL takes a look at how Kaizer Chiefs are likely to line up in their game on Wednesday against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    After he was snubbed again by Hugo Broos, it was time for him to channel all of his energy into the club's games.

    He failed to keep a clean sheet against Orbit College, and doing so should be his priority on Wednesday.  

  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Dillan Solomons

    The quick full-back is in the best form of his life and he should retain his place in the starting line-up.

  • Paseka Mako, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Paseka Mako

    This is a position that has been dealt with by injuries; against Zamalek on Saturday, Bradley Cross had to be withdrawn.

    Mako, who had been injured before, was thrown into action, and the former Orlando Pirates star is expected to be deployed there. 

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    The 31-year-old has had quite a consistent start for the Chiefs, and he has not disappointed. 

    Kwinika's position seems undebatable, as he has produced solid performances, and, therefore, he is largely expected to start.

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel

    Against Zamalek SC, Chiefs' technical bench went for experience, pairing Miguel and Kwinika.  

    Although they quietly struggled in handling the Egyptian heavyweights, they should be composed against the Chilli Boys, given the gap in class between the two sides.

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sibongiseni Mthethwa

    Mthethwa's improvement this season has been quite noticeable, as he is considered one of the most upgraded players in the league.

    When fit and available, it is hard to drop him.  

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    Experience is what Chiefs need more at this juncture of the season, and the former Mamelodi Sundowns star can offer just that.

    He earned his first start during the CAF campaign against Zamalek SC and is primed for more such action in the PSL.   

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mfundo Vilakazi

    Given that Gaston Sirino is a doubt for the game after his injury during the Zamalek encounter, Vilakazi is set to be deployed as a starter.

    Vilakazi is one of the players who have regularly started, and his creativity should come in handy against the Chilli Boys. 

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    The forward earned a place in the Bafana setup but just as one of the three stand-by players.  

    Given that Hugo Broos did not name any player from the Naturena outfit and had Vilakazi as a reserve player, it means his consistency has been recognised beyond the club.

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi

    Another experienced star that is expected to play a crucial role as Chiefs chase both local and continental glories.

  • Etiosa Ighodaro, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Etiosa Ighodaro

    As Chiefs search for points, goals become even more important, and Ighodaro is one of those expected to bring those goals.  

