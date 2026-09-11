Chippa United coach Brando Trutter confident ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash ‘but it’s the last third that is a concern for me’

Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter has identified his team's lack of efficiency in the attacking areas as the primary hurdle ahead of their high-profile clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys have struggled to convert their build-up play into tangible results, finding the net only twice in their last five league outings.

Speaking on the tactical balance of his squad, the former AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United mentor was honest about where the team needs to improve to compete with the elite.

Truter explicitly stated: “The boys are growing nicely, but it’s the last third that is a concern for me – the chance we create."

"But we will prepare and focus on [Saturday],” he said, according to Sowetan.



