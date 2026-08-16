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Lebone Seema Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Chippa United 0-3 Orlando Pirates: 'Patrick Maswanganyi is back to factory settings; Pirates top the log, but no way we're retaining league playing like this; Chippa sold the game'

Premier Soccer League
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates
Chippa United
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
O. Appollis
S. Chaine
P. Maswanganyi
G. Lungu
L. Seema
D. Msendami

The Chilli Boys and the Buccaneers entered the encounter on the back of draws in their respective previous fixtures, with both sides eager to claim maximum points. While the Gqeberha side were still searching for their first win of the campaign, the defending Premier Soccer League champions showed their intent after the break, with their second-half pressure eventually bearing fruit.

Chippa United hosted Orlando Pirates at Kings Park Stadium, but it was Abdeslam Ouaddou' side who walked away with all three points.

Within the opening 10 minutes, Stanley Nwabali was called into action as Oswin Appollis tested the Chilli Boys goalkeeper, who made no mistake in pulling off a crucial save.

The Buccaneers continued to pile on the pressure and force the Nigerian international into action, but they were unable to find the breakthrough.

The tables turned as the Eastern Cape outfit tested Sipho Chaine at the other end. However, neither side could find the back of the net before the halftime whistle, with the score locked at 0-0.

The second half began with another chance for Patrick Masangwanyi, but Nwabali stood firm to deny the Buccaneers.

Bucs finally broke the deadlock in the 60th minute when Ghampani Lungu found the back of the net to put the visitors in front.

The Sea Robbers then doubled their advantage shortly afterwards, with Lebone Seema rising highest to head home.

In the 87th minute, Daniel Msendami put the result beyond doubt, adding a third goal to seal the victory for the Buccaneers.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the supporters' comments throughout the encounter.

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  • Abbubaker Mobara, Chippa United, January 2026Backpage

    Fearless Chilli Boys

    This Chippa United side looks fearless, beating the Orlando Pirates press - NNGM220412


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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Ouaddou not controlled by fans

    My coach is not listening to Twitter fanatics 🔥 He has started our best talisman

    I am content. Yanela Mbuthuma must be started until he finds the net

    We can't have fans demanding who must be dumped into the rubbish bin and who must be in the wardrobe - Constitution_94

    There are no football reasons that justify why Mbuthuma keeps starting games at Orlando Pirates - Ta Kash


  • Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates, August 2026Backpage

    Not retaining the League playing like this

    Lol we're playing like an NFD team here, there's no way we're retaining the League playing like this - XhosaEast

    I’m not happy with our style of play 😭😭everyone is just running around and pushing the ball for fun 😭 - Ndhambi_Nhu

    Kanti, what happened to us? Why are we playing this nonsense? How long are we going to watch this mediocrity??? - ThatMosalakid


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  • Patrick Maswanganyi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Tito back to his factory settings

    Maswanganyi is so used to issuing hands. He needs to join Musangwe - mixoribele

    That was a red card on Maswanganyi, but since PSL is Pirates, what can we say? Our refereeing is appalling - dumisani_ndlozi

    Pirates' problem is not the players; it's the coach. There is no way in this universe Mokobodi is better than Selepe. There is no way Mbuthuma is better than Radiopane. Maswanganyi is back to his factory settings. This season it's going to be a long and difficult season - Real_Ndabezitha

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates vs Milford Backpage

    Capitalising on set pieces

    Finally capitalising on corners 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 - papa_banco

    Finally we score from a set piece - Songo_8


  • Chippa United vs Richards Bay, August 2026Backpage

    Chippa sold the game

    As a Sundowns supporter..I think Chippa sold the game - pmjtazzgp

    It has started competition of the goal difference, Chippa is selling games to Pirates 🚮🚮🚮 - Joy-Zelda



  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Halftime opinions premature

    Full time: Pirates 3-0 Chippa. Twenty minutes into that half they looked lost in the final third. Then they weren't. Football makes your halftime opinion look premature real quick. Pirates top the log tonight.- TsebisoMahlangu

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN