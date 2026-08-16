Chippa United 0-3 Orlando Pirates: 'Patrick Maswanganyi is back to factory settings; Pirates top the log, but no way we're retaining league playing like this; Chippa sold the game'

Chippa United hosted Orlando Pirates at Kings Park Stadium, but it was Abdeslam Ouaddou' side who walked away with all three points.

Within the opening 10 minutes, Stanley Nwabali was called into action as Oswin Appollis tested the Chilli Boys goalkeeper, who made no mistake in pulling off a crucial save.

The Buccaneers continued to pile on the pressure and force the Nigerian international into action, but they were unable to find the breakthrough.

The tables turned as the Eastern Cape outfit tested Sipho Chaine at the other end. However, neither side could find the back of the net before the halftime whistle, with the score locked at 0-0.

The second half began with another chance for Patrick Masangwanyi, but Nwabali stood firm to deny the Buccaneers.

Bucs finally broke the deadlock in the 60th minute when Ghampani Lungu found the back of the net to put the visitors in front.

The Sea Robbers then doubled their advantage shortly afterwards, with Lebone Seema rising highest to head home.

In the 87th minute, Daniel Msendami put the result beyond doubt, adding a third goal to seal the victory for the Buccaneers.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the supporters' comments throughout the encounter.

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