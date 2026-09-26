Chicago Fire star Puso Dithejane's Bafana Bafana call-up changes his standing - 'It elevates you'

Puso Dithejane’s rise in North America has caught attention back home, with the Bafana Bafana hopeful now rubbing shoulders with some of world football's biggest names.

Speaking on The DNA Podcast, Khumalo pointed to the confidence Dithejane is gaining from sharing the dressing room with the likes of Robert Lewandowski.

"I’ve just analysed Matthews, and Puso is doing it outside South Africa. He’s playing with top players. He just gave an assist to Lewandowski.

"He shares the dressing room with Lewandowski, one of the top strikers in the world. And what does the majority say? His confidence.

"And you are bringing him to the national team. He’s been waiting for this moment, and Pitso is finding him at his hottest form and bringing him home."











