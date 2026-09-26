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Sinolwetu Tompela

Chicago Fire star Puso Dithejane's Bafana Bafana call-up changes his standing - 'It elevates you'

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
P. Dithejane
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Egypt vs South Africa
Egypt
Friendlies
P. Mosimane
R. Lewandowski
Major League Soccer

South African legend Doctor Khumalo has thrown his full support behind Pitso Mosimane’s decision to integrate the 22-year-old winger into the senior national team setup. The Fire attacker, who has been flourishing in Major League Soccer, is set to play a pivotal role in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

  • The MLS factor & elite associations

    Puso Dithejane’s rise in North America has caught attention back home, with the Bafana Bafana hopeful now rubbing shoulders with some of world football's biggest names.

    Speaking on The DNA Podcast, Khumalo pointed to the confidence Dithejane is gaining from sharing the dressing room with the likes of Robert Lewandowski.

    "I’ve just analysed Matthews, and Puso is doing it outside South Africa. He’s playing with top players. He just gave an assist to Lewandowski.

    "He shares the dressing room with Lewandowski, one of the top strikers in the world. And what does the majority say? His confidence.

    "And you are bringing him to the national team. He’s been waiting for this moment, and Pitso is finding him at his hottest form and bringing him home."




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    'It elevates you'

    The transition from a COSAFA Cup prospect to a full senior international marks a significant milestone for the former TS Galaxy man.

    Khumalo elaborated on the psychological boost that comes with representing one's country while playing abroad.

    "There’s nothing as nice as getting a call-up when you are abroad. It elevates you; even at your club, they have respect for you. It changes the perception of how they perceive you."

    This recognition is expected to solidify Dithejane’s standing at Chicago Fire, proving he is not just a squad player but a full-fledged international capable of competing at the highest continental levels in Africa.


  • Seattle Sounders FC v Chicago Fire FCGetty Images Sport

    The 'Laxa Pill'

    Beyond the tactical benefits, Khumalo was quick to note the sheer physical and mental strain Dithejane puts on opposition defenders.

    Khumalo used a colorful description to define the winger's impact on the pitch: "That boy, he’s been scoring left, right, and naturally. He’s like a laxative pill.

    "In the township, they’d call him laxa pill because of how troublesome he is; he’ll make you run up and down."

    This reputation for causing chaos in the final third is exactly what Mosimane hopes to harness as Bafana look to secure their place in the next AFCON tournament under new leadership.


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  • What comes next for Dithejane?

    Dithejane’s inclusion gives Bafana another option in attack, with the forward bringing his recent experience from overseas football into the national team setup.

    As Bafana prepare to face Guinea at home, attention will turn to how the 22-year-old adapts to the international stage and whether he can carry his club form into the national team.

    Khumalo’s comments highlight the confidence Dithejane has gained from his current environment, particularly after playing alongside some of the biggest names in the game.

    The upcoming fixtures against Eritrea and Egypt will offer further opportunities for Dithejane to show what he can bring to the national team.