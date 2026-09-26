South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane plays down effects of Puso Dithejane’s long trip from the United States – ‘The younger you are, the quicker your recovery’

The logistical nightmare of integrating Major League Soccer players into the South African national team has long been a point of contention for Bafana Bafana coaches.

Former manager Hugo Broos famously expressed frustration over the fatigue levels of U.S.-based stars, which led to the temporary exclusion of key figures like Bongokuhle Hlongwane during his tenure.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Group D qualifier against Guinea at Orlando Stadium, Mosimane explained his philosophy on handling cross-continental travel.

"Any team that has a [player] from the MLS is facing the same challenge."

"This is professional football. All you have to do is make sure that you manage his travel from his team."

"Make sure he travels well and that there are no issues, and also give him time to rest. But there is not enough time to rest with international games."

"All you have is three-and-a-half days. It's part of the game, international football is like that. If you find three full days to train, [then] you've done well," he explained, as reported by Soccer Laduma.



