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South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane plays down effects of Puso Dithejane’s long trip from the United States – ‘The younger you are, the quicker your recovery’
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Overcoming the MLS travel hurdle
The logistical nightmare of integrating Major League Soccer players into the South African national team has long been a point of contention for Bafana Bafana coaches.
Former manager Hugo Broos famously expressed frustration over the fatigue levels of U.S.-based stars, which led to the temporary exclusion of key figures like Bongokuhle Hlongwane during his tenure.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Group D qualifier against Guinea at Orlando Stadium, Mosimane explained his philosophy on handling cross-continental travel.
"Any team that has a [player] from the MLS is facing the same challenge."
"This is professional football. All you have to do is make sure that you manage his travel from his team."
"Make sure he travels well and that there are no issues, and also give him time to rest. But there is not enough time to rest with international games."
"All you have is three-and-a-half days. It's part of the game, international football is like that. If you find three full days to train, [then] you've done well," he explained, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
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Youth an advantage
At the heart of Mosimane’s confidence is the biological resilience of younger athletes.
Dithejane has been in scintillating form in America, and the Bafana technical team is banking on his ability to bounce back from jet lag faster than a veteran campaigner.
The coach insists that the physical demands of flying halfway across the globe are mitigated by the 20-year-old's natural fitness levels.
"Puso is good. Also, he is young. The younger you are, the quicker your recovery."
"That's a fact. He's good, he is running, he is all over the place trying to show that he can do something."
"But we should also manage expectations on him, that he has to understand that he has to earn the place."
"He has to show, right? It's not [about] calling players because they are young and trying to show that you are calling young players," he added.
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Earning your spot
While Dithejane’s arrival has generated significant excitement among the South African faithful, Mosimane is keen to ensure the youngster remains grounded.
The transition from club football in North America to the rigours of African international qualifiers is a steep learning curve, and the coach has made it clear that meritocracy remains the guiding principle of his selection process.
"They have to play and they have to show that they deserve to be in the team."
"If they have age on their side, it's an advantage. Puso's got enough time [in future] to gel in."
"We are just recognising him and that's more important," Mosimane said.
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Future prospects and immediate impact
Looking ahead to the clash against Guinea, it appears unlikely that Dithejane will be handed a starting role immediately upon his arrival.
The tactical plan seems to involve using him as an impact substitute, allowing him to exploit tired defences with his pace and energy. Ultimately, the inclusion of Dithejane represents a shift in how Bafana Bafana views its diaspora of talent.
By moving away from the travel-related scepticism of previous regimes, Mosimane is opening the door for more MLS-based players to contribute to the national cause.
The upcoming matches against Guinea and Eritrea, followed by the high-profile friendly against Egypt, will serve as a litmus test for Dithejane’s readiness.
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