Chelsea player ratings vs AFC Bournemouth: Jordan Henderson and Joao Pedro shine in five-goal rout

C. Palmer - 8/10

The creative fulcrum of the side, Palmer was instrumental in the opening blitz. He registered an assist just 2 minutes into the game to set up Henderson. His vision and weight of pass were exceptional until his withdrawal in the 88th minute, constantly finding pockets of space between the lines.

M. Rogers - 8/10

Rogers showcased his clinical edge by scoring Chelsea's second goal in just the 3rd minute of play. His energy in the middle third was vital in winning the midfield battle, and he linked play effectively with the wing-backs. He was substituted late on after a tireless shift.

J. Henderson - 9/10

A vintage performance from the veteran midfielder. Henderson opened the scoring in the 2nd minute and showed great late-game stamina to add his second and Chelsea's fifth in the 70th minute. He also provided the assist for Rogers' goal, making him the central figure in Chelsea's historic start.

M. Caicedo - 7/10

Returning to the starting lineup, Caicedo provided the necessary defensive screen, allowing the more creative players to flourish. He was efficient in possession and broke up several Bournemouth counter-attacks before being replaced by Lavia in the 72nd minute to manage his workload.

P. Chavarria - 8/10

A constant threat down the flank, Chavarria’s delivery was a highlight of the second half. He provided the assist for Joao Pedro's second goal in the 67th minute. His defensive work rate was equally impressive, tracking back to ensure Chelsea were rarely outnumbered out wide.

P. Neto - 7/10

Neto's pace was a constant thorn in Bournemouth's side. He provided the assist for Joao Pedro's first goal immediately after the restart in the 46th minute. His directness forced the visitors to defend deep, though he was occasionally wayward with his final delivery before being subbed in the 83rd minute.