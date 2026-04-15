AFP
Chelsea make decision on Liam Rosenior future as Blues' Champions League hopes hang in the balance
Board maintain faith despite slump
According to a report from The Athletic, Chelsea intend to keep head coach Rosenior even if they fail to secure the top-five finish required to qualify for next season’s Champions League. This decision comes at a critical juncture for the club, as a string of bad results and senior players questioning club decisions have cast a shadow over the mid-season appointment.
Rosenior has been in charge for just three months, and while negative momentum often leads to a quick trigger finger in West London, the hierarchy is currently leaning toward stability. This comes despite Chelsea winning just one of their last six matches across all competitions. Nevertheless, it is indicated that the former Hull City boss is still viewed as the right man to lead the long-term project, regardless of whether they hear the Champions League anthem next term.
- Getty Images Sport
European qualification on a knife-edge
The margin for error has become incredibly slim for the Blues as they enter the final stretch of the campaign. Chelsea are four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League, but the landscape behind them is increasingly crowded. The reality of their inconsistent form is reflected in the table, where they sit just three points above 11th-placed Bournemouth.
Wait-and-see remains the approach for many supporters who fear the club could transform into mid-table also-rans. Rosenior was not hired to occupy the middle of the pack, and the threat of missing out on any European competition entirely remains a genuine possibility if their domestic slide is not halted immediately.
Planning for the summer window
In a clear sign that his position is safe for now, Rosenior has revealed he has been involved in the club’s discussions about plans for the next campaign. This involvement suggests that the recruitment strategy for the summer transfer window is already being aligned with his tactical preferences and squad requirements, hardly a sign he is expecting to pack his bags.
- AFP
FA Cup provides a path to redemption
There is still a good opportunity to make this season a success, with the FA Cup representing a chance to win the trophy for the first time since 2018. However, the path to Wembley glory is fraught with difficulty. They face Leeds in the semi-final on April 26, a side they have failed to beat in the league this season following a 3-1 loss and a 2-2 draw.
Even if they progress past the Yorkshire side, a daunting final likely awaits. Rosenior’s side would potentially face Manchester City, a team that humbled them 3-0 on Sunday. Failing to secure both a top-five finish and silverware would leave the manager under immense scrutiny, testing the board's current resolve to stand by their man through this turbulent period.