Chelsea legend backs Kaizer Chiefs to end PSL title drought - 'That will create more competition between the big teams'
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A childhood passion for Amakhosi
Salomon Kalou, who is currently in South Africa serving as a World Cup analyst for SuperSport TV, has never hidden his affection for the Naturena-based giants.
Growing up in the Ivory Coast, the former attacker supported Kaizer Chiefs and has previously spent time visiting the club’s headquarters at the Chiefs Village.
However, his desire to see them lift the trophy next season is rooted in more than just nostalgia.
Kalou argues that having more "big teams" competing at the summit of the table is vital for the health of the league.
"I hope Chiefs will win next year, and that will create more competition between the big teams," Kalou told The Citizen.
- Orlando Pirates
Challenging the Sundowns and Pirates duopoly
The landscape of South African football has recently undergone a shift, with Orlando Pirates ending Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-year reign of dominance by securing the league title last season.
Kalou views this increased parity as a positive development but insists that Chiefs must be part of that equation to truly push the domestic game forward.
Addressing the quality of the top flight, Kalou noted: "The PSL level is good, it is high."
"The team that won the Champions League is from the PSL [Sundowns].
"It is a matter for me of how the other teams compete.
"OK, Pirates are the new [PSL] champions after many years.
"But the same team has been winning and you need to balance that."
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Benefits for Bafana Bafana
A stronger domestic league typically translates to a stronger national side, a theory supported by Bafana Bafana’s recent run to the World Cup knockout stages.
Kalou believes that consistent competition between the likes of Chiefs, Pirates, and Sundowns, alongside emerging forces like Stellenbosch, will sharpen the local talent for international duty.
"You also have young teams who can create surprises, like Stellenbosch coming in," Kalou explained.
"Those are the ways of getting the league even more exciting.
"The talent is there, it is just about development and structure so that the players become even more experienced and better with the national team.
"A more competitive league will benefit the national team."
- Getty Images Sport
Lessons from the World Cup stage
Reflecting on South Africa's performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Kalou was optimistic despite their round of 32 exit against Canada.
He pointed to tactical improvements under Hugo Broos but warned that the final step toward greatness requires clinical finishing in high-pressure moments.
Analyzing Bafana Bafana's tournament, the Ivorian icon said: "I think South Africa started badly, but they were playing the hosts [Mexico] at home and the red cards didn’t help.
"They came back stronger. They fought in the second game and the last 45 minutes against Czechia were very positive.
"Then they won against Korea. In the last game against Canada the only thing missing was that they didn’t take their moment.
"When you play those games and you have a moment you have to capitalise.
"That is what Canada did, they had a chance in the last minute and they got a goal."
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