Chelsea legend backs Kaizer Chiefs to end PSL title drought - 'That will create more competition between the big teams'

Salomon Kalou, who is currently in South Africa serving as a World Cup analyst for SuperSport TV, has never hidden his affection for the Naturena-based giants.

Growing up in the Ivory Coast, the former attacker supported Kaizer Chiefs and has previously spent time visiting the club’s headquarters at the Chiefs Village.

However, his desire to see them lift the trophy next season is rooted in more than just nostalgia.

Kalou argues that having more "big teams" competing at the summit of the table is vital for the health of the league.

"I hope Chiefs will win next year, and that will create more competition between the big teams," Kalou told The Citizen.