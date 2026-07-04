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Utter CHAOS as final decision made over England vs Mexico World Cup last-16 kick-off time after dramatic FIFA U-turn
Governing body abandons rescheduling
England’s highly-anticipated knockout fixture against Mexico will proceed at its original time of 18:00 local time (01:00 BST on Monday) after a sudden regulatory reversal. Severe logistical panic erupted when tournament organisers proposed shifting the match forward by six hours to midday (19:00 BST). While initial reports cited by BBC Sport indicated that impending thunderstorm forecasts were triggering the move, a subsequent report fromThe Athletic revealed that critical fan safety and security concerns were actually the primary drivers behind the discussions.
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England players focused despite kick-off mayhem
Sources told BBC Sport that news of the proposed shift heavily angered both English and Mexican officials, with The Athletic adding that weather concerns were merely secondary despite expert Aaron Mentkowski predicting a normal summer day.
Although executive leaders were privately incensed by the sudden disruption, the players remained focused on their immediate on-pitch duties. Marcus Rashford stated: "I think for us it's the same how we prepare for the game. It has to be the same. It's not ideal."
Morgan Rogers added: "We'll be ready regardless of the time. We're looking forward to it whatever the time is."
Mexico manager Javier Aguirre stated: "We have to change everything. It's not that [Mexico's preparation] is completely ruined but almost, because you have to swallow six hours that you had programmed. Obviously we will comply with FIFA. I don't like it at all, and neither do my players. They didn't even ask for my opinion. FIFA organises, FIFA decides, and I comply. We adapt, there are no excuses, and we have to play and win."
Adverse conditions threaten tournament
Extreme weather conditions and high altitudes have cast a persistent shadow over the co-hosted showpiece event across North America. Indeed, Mandatory hydration breaks have been enforced throughout the World Cup, leading to widespread condemnation from players, coaches and fans. As forthe upcoming last-16 clash, the historic Azteca venue sits an imposing 7,220 feet above sea level, presenting a gruelling physical and physiological challenge for the Three Lions.
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Iconic fortress awaits visitors
Thomas Tuchel’s squad faces an immensely daunting physical and tactical challenge when they step onto the historic pitch at the Estadio Azteca. The local hosts boast an extraordinary record at their iconic home ground, having suffered a mere two defeats across 89 international fixtures. Navigating the hostile atmospheric conditions and crowd pressure will thoroughly test the tactical discipline of England, as they look to advance to the quarter-final, and a possible meeting with Brazil.
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