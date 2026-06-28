'Changes the identity of football' - World Cup hydration breaks are protecting players, frustrating coaches and turning soccer into a four-quarter game

About 30 seconds into a hydration break during the second half of England’s opening World Cup fixture against Croatia, the employees at Dallas Stadium realized they needed to change something.

The boos from England fans were cacophonous. Twenty minutes of fluid play from the Three Lions had been broken up. The fans were making their disdain known. So, stadium staff did what they could, and absolutely blasted “Mr Brightside” around the cavernous arena. Suddenly, all of the bad stuff was forgotten in a boozy singalong.

Yet it also broke up England’s momentum. For the first 20 minutes of the period, they had blown Croatia away. After that, the intensity dropped a little. What seemed on track to be a 6-2 win, ultimately ended in a 4-2 one, with a nervy patch in between. Such is the trade-off of these hydration breaks.

Fans have booed them loudly. The reaction from TV watchers at home is mixed. Managers, it seems, have a love-hate relationship with them. And FIFA have stressed their importance and fairness. More than anything, though, they have become yet another talking point in this most chaotic of World Cups.

"I think that it interrupts and changes the identity of a football match much more than I thought. I had hydration breaks before when it was really, really hot and needed, but they were shorter," Thomas Tuchel said in a press conference prior to England’s group game with Ghana.