'We should have had more patience!' – Cesc Fabregas frustrated by Como failure against ten-man Roma

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas admitted his side left the pitch with regrets following a 0-0 draw with Roma on Matchday 6 of the Serie A season. The turning point arrived in the 53rd minute when Roma forward Donyell Malen received a straight red card for a lunge on Bruno Kaiki.

Despite playing against ten men for nearly forty minutes, Como were unable to break down Pierluigi Gollini and the Giallorossi defense.

Fabregas felt his side lacked composure during the final quarter of the match.