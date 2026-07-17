Cedric Kaze's methods are taking shape at Sekhukhune United - 'The guys are responding well'

There is a sense of renewed optimism at Sekhukhune United as the club begins a fresh chapter under the guidance of Cedric Kaze.

The Burundian mentor, who recently vacated his position at the Soweto giants, has wasted no time in implementing his footballing philosophy at Babina Noko.

Kaze brought a wealth of experience to the role, having previously helped Amakhosi secure a respectable third-place finish in the PSL alongside Khalil Ben Youssef.

The transition appears to be seamless, with leading figures in the dressing room already buying into the new regime.



