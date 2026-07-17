Cedric Kaze's methods are taking shape at Sekhukhune United - 'The guys are responding well'
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Positive start for the Burundian tactician
There is a sense of renewed optimism at Sekhukhune United as the club begins a fresh chapter under the guidance of Cedric Kaze.
The Burundian mentor, who recently vacated his position at the Soweto giants, has wasted no time in implementing his footballing philosophy at Babina Noko.
Kaze brought a wealth of experience to the role, having previously helped Amakhosi secure a respectable third-place finish in the PSL alongside Khalil Ben Youssef.
The transition appears to be seamless, with leading figures in the dressing room already buying into the new regime.
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Players back Kaze's new approach
The atmosphere at the club’s training ground has been described as electric, with veteran attacker Vusimuzi Mncube leading the praise for the new head coach.
Speaking to the media about the early stages of pre-season, Mncube highlighted the positive shift in energy that has followed Kaze’s appointment.
"It's a good environment [under a new coach], it's a good environment," he said as per KickOff.
"The guys are responding well to the new coach [Kaze].
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Ambitious targets for the 2026/27 season
While the immediate focus is on fitness and tactical integration, the long-term objectives for Sekhukhune are crystal clear.
The club is no longer content with merely competing in the top flight; they want to be part of the conversation when it comes to the continent’s elite.
A return to CAF is the primary goal, but Kaze has also been challenged to fill the trophy cabinet after several seasons of close calls.
Mncube echoed these sentiments, making it clear that the club is aiming for the top.
"The plans are always the same: to try to win as much as possible, to get silverware.
"Those are the plans for the season.
"Yes, we have to go back to Africa, that's also in our plans.
"We are going back to Africa," he insisted.
Mafori Cup provides the first litmus test
Fans won't have to wait long to see Kaze's methods in action, as Sekhukhune are set to participate in the four-team Mafori Cup on July 25.
This pre-season tournament will serve as a vital testing ground for the new-look Babina Noko, featuring local rivals Polokwane City, Venda FC, and Magesi.
It represents the first opportunity for the tactical work done behind closed doors to be displayed in a competitive environment.
The squad is viewing the tournament as more than just a warm-up exercise.
Mncube was bullish about their chances of claiming an early piece of morale-boosting silverware. "I trust the boys. We set our goals for this season, winning trophies, starting with the Mafori Cup," he stated.
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