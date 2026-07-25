Cedric Kaze opens up on Sekhukhune United technical team structure - 'I gave them the requirements of those positions'
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Strategic collaboration with management
In a departure from the usual trend where incoming head coaches insist on bringing their own familiar backroom staff, Cedric Kaze has revealed a more integrated approach at Sekhukhune United.
The former Kaizer Chiefs man, who arrived at the club following the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign, highlighted that his priority was finding the right profiles rather than just personal acquaintances.
Speaking candidly on Sports Night Amplified about the negotiations that took place behind the scenes, the Burundian strategist explained the level of autonomy he was granted.
"We spoke with the management about the kind of technical team I was looking to assemble, and I gave them the requirements of those positions and let them choose because we wanted local coaches who will help to settle things," Kaze said.
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The appointment of Zothwane
Central to this new structure is the appointment of Papi Zothwane as the assistant coach.
Zothwane joins the Babina Noko setup after a stint at Richards Bay, where he served as a co-coach alongside Ronnie Gabriel.
Kaze expressed immense satisfaction with this specific addition, noting that Zothwane's profile perfectly matched the requirements he had submitted to the Sekhukhune hierarchy.
"I was involved in [mentioning] the qualities Papi has to have to be in the setup, and when they told me they chose Papi, I was very happy.
"He has been a good player before; he has a very good experience in the league, and he's a coach who is respected by players," Kaze noted.
Leveraging playing experience for development
Beyond tactical planning, Kaze believes that having a technical team filled with former top-flight stars offers a unique advantage in player development.
The head coach emphasised the importance of visual learning for his charges, especially those occupying attacking roles on the pitch.
"Also, when you do specific training, you want a coach who was a very good player to demonstrate, especially for attacking players, to give them those tricks he has mastered over the years," he added.
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Building for a youthful future
The restructuring of the technical bench is only one part of a broader vision to revamp the first-team squad.
Kaze and his staff are planning a significant transition in the playing personnel, focusing on lowering the average age of the team compared to previous seasons.
"We're also trying to assemble a younger team than the previous years," the Burundian coach concluded.
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