Cedric Kaze opens up on Sekhukhune United technical team structure - 'I gave them the requirements of those positions'

In a departure from the usual trend where incoming head coaches insist on bringing their own familiar backroom staff, Cedric Kaze has revealed a more integrated approach at Sekhukhune United.

The former Kaizer Chiefs man, who arrived at the club following the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign, highlighted that his priority was finding the right profiles rather than just personal acquaintances.

Speaking candidly on Sports Night Amplified about the negotiations that took place behind the scenes, the Burundian strategist explained the level of autonomy he was granted.

"We spoke with the management about the kind of technical team I was looking to assemble, and I gave them the requirements of those positions and let them choose because we wanted local coaches who will help to settle things," Kaze said.



