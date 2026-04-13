Cedric Kaze highlights where Kaizer Chiefs have got it right to roll on purple patch, 'now we understand each other better'
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Chiefs continue good form
Kaizer Chiefs beat TS Galaxy 2-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
It was the Soweto giants' fourth consecutive league, which keeps them in contention for a top-three finish.
Co-coach Cedric Kaze explains where he thinks Amakhosi have got things right and maintained good form.
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'We understand each other better'
"I believe that the good thing is that now we understand each other better between the players and that gives more opportunities to score goals," said Kaze as per KickOff.
"We have a game model that we have been working on, and the ways to get into the box and the way to create one v [versus] ones and the ways to overload either side of the field.
"It is true that it is seven goals in the last three games."
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Exerting more pressure
"It is to keep pressure on everyone at training every day, out of training, to recover well, to sleep early, and then everyone pulls in the same direction," added Kaze.
"But, as well, it is the message that is consistent at training that we can’t allow ourselves to relax.
"We have eight games to go, and as the coaches, we know what we want to do.
"We are here to serve the club, and we will do our best for the remainder of the games."
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Chiefs midielder singled out
"I think in every game model that you use in a football team, the midfield is very important," said Kaze before heaping praise on midfielder Lebohang Maboe.
"When the midfield works well, the rest of the team follows. To have a player that understands the game, that leads the other players technically, even mentally, he knows when to go forward.
"He knows when to slow down the game. He is a player that is always looking to play forward. He gives a very few passes back.
"He is a player that, as well, has a very good delivery on set-pieces. To have that kind of technical player with his experience is invaluable. He leads the team up," says Kaze.