Cedric Kaze hails Wandile Duba after Kaizer Chiefs star finally finds his scoring boots - 'He's a very important player'
Duba finds his scoring touch
Wandile Duba ended his goal drought in a 2-0 win over Magesi FC, a timely boost for the Kaizer Chiefs forward after a challenging spell that had drawn concern from Amakhosi faithful eager for results and more impact from the club’s youngsters.
Co-coach Cedric Kaze praised the academy graduate, stressing his importance to the team despite recent struggles in front of goal.
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'He's a very important player'
Speaking after the match, Cedric Kaze was effusive in his praise, stressing that the forward remains central to their long-term plans as they aim to build a squad capable of mounting a strong challenge.
"It's a very good performance from him today, and we want players that challenge for each position, and he's a very important player," Kaze explained as per SABC Sports.
"He's a player that has shown his quality since last season, and we need him, and sometimes you sleep on what you have done, and probably in the moment you don't do enough to keep improving, but I believe that he's coming back."
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Kaze explains tactical shift for Duba
The Burundian coach detailed the specific tactical instructions that allowed Duba to find the back of the net.
"The goal that he scored is what we ask, that's why we didn't even play him as a striker because we feel that when he comes from a further position he can get into the box and have more space to finish because he's fast, he can run and we believe that coming from a further position he could get inside the box and make things happen," he added.
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Staying grounded
While the mood around the club has shifted following consecutive victories, Kaze was quick to dampen any excessive celebrations.
"I would say that we are technicians. We knew why we were in a difficult situation, and the good thing is everyone stayed calm, and from now, we need to stay calm and not get euphoric because we won two games. We need to work very hard and to keep the momentum," Kaze warned.