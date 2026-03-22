Cedric Kaze hails Wandile Duba after Kaizer Chiefs star finally finds his scoring boots - 'He's a very important player'

Speaking after the match, Cedric Kaze was effusive in his praise, stressing that the forward remains central to their long-term plans as they aim to build a squad capable of mounting a strong challenge.

"It's a very good performance from him today, and we want players that challenge for each position, and he's a very important player," Kaze explained as per SABC Sports.

"He's a player that has shown his quality since last season, and we need him, and sometimes you sleep on what you have done, and probably in the moment you don't do enough to keep improving, but I believe that he's coming back."