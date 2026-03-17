Cedric Kaze discusses master plan for Kaizer Chiefs to end slump - 'Find solutions on how we attack, defend, and avoid conceding goals'
- Backpage
Admitting the pressure of the Naturena hot seat
Kaizer Chiefs’ promising season is beginning to fade, leaving a bitter taste for supporters who have remained loyal to the Soweto giants. With just 11 matches left in the Premier Soccer League, there is still an opportunity to salvage the campaign. However, despite signs of a return to winning ways, considerable improvement is required to stabilise performances and secure a respectable finish.
The weight of the Chiefs' badge has rarely felt heavier for the current technical team as they navigate a turbulent spell. A dip in form has seen the club slide down the standings, placing increased scrutiny on the bench. Co-coach Cedric Kaze has since acknowledged the unique pressure that comes with leading one of South Africa’s most supported sides.
- Backpage
Addressing supporter frustration and boycott threats
Kaze admitted the external noise is increasing but stressed the importance of professionalism within the camp.
"It's true that it is a tough period, but everyone understands that to play for this massive club, the pressure is on, especially when we haven't had the results," Kaze told the media.
- Backpage
Focusing on technical and tactical fixes
Rather than being swept up in the emotional whirlwind surrounding the club, Kaze has urged his players to focus on what happens within the four lines of the pitch.
The coach believes the only way to silence critics is through improved performances, greater tactical discipline, and consistency over the full 90 minutes.
"The only way to come out of this situation is to find, as we said, football solutions – how we attack, how we defend, how we avoid conceding goals, and how we can be better in the final third. That's the only way to get out of the situation."
- Backpage
The collective responsibility of the squad
A key theme in Kaze’s recent messaging has been accountability. The coach has emphasised that the current slump cannot be pinned on any one individual but is instead a collective challenge that the entire organisation must overcome to restore the club’s pride.
Speaking on the mindset required in the dressing room, Kaze noted, "They [players] need to understand that everyone is responsible, all of us. And we just need to cope with that. The message [they were giving players] during the whole week was to block out the outside noise and concentrate on football."
By internalising this responsibility, the technical team hopes to foster a resilient environment.