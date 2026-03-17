Cedric Kaze discusses master plan for Kaizer Chiefs to end slump - 'Find solutions on how we attack, defend, and avoid conceding goals'

Kaizer Chiefs’ promising season is beginning to fade, leaving a bitter taste for supporters who have remained loyal to the Soweto giants. With just 11 matches left in the Premier Soccer League, there is still an opportunity to salvage the campaign. However, despite signs of a return to winning ways, considerable improvement is required to stabilise performances and secure a respectable finish.

The weight of the Chiefs' badge has rarely felt heavier for the current technical team as they navigate a turbulent spell. A dip in form has seen the club slide down the standings, placing increased scrutiny on the bench. Co-coach Cedric Kaze has since acknowledged the unique pressure that comes with leading one of South Africa’s most supported sides.