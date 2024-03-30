Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's Premier Soccer League trip to the Citizens on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs are in the Mother City to face Cape Town City in a Premier Soccer League match at Athlone Stadium.

The Soweto giants are coming straight from the defeat by Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby and would want to pick themselves up and boost their top-two bid.

Making Saturday's encounter potentially stormy is that their opponents City are also pushing for a Caf Champions League spot.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between City and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.