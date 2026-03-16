Can Kaizer Chiefs battle their way into CAF Champions League spot? Ex-Amakhosi star downplays dream 'that would take a miracle'
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Chiefs bounce back
On Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs collected three crucial points in the Premier Soccer League following a 1-0 win over Durban City at the FNB Stadium.
The win took them back into the top five bracket and gave their CAF Champions League dream a minimal boost.
As the season progresses, a big question on the lips of many of the club's fans is whether their team can qualify for the Champions League. Amakhosi's CAF Confederation Cup hopes were dealt a blow when they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Stellenbosch.
But a window is still open through the PSL, but many believe it will be a tall order for Chiefs to claim one of the Champions League slots.
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'A miracle'
Former Chiefs striker Dennis Vukubi is one of those who believe the Soweto giants stand little chance of grabbing a Champions League ticket.
"Champions League spot? That would take a miracle. I'm sorry. Let's leave football; let's talk hunger," Vukubi told KickOff.
"There is none of that in the current team. These boys are not showing hunger. Where is hunger in our Kaizer Chiefs players?
"Okay, let's say we don't have good coaches, but where are the players who are fighting for the name of the club? Do we really have players who are good in one-on-ones?" he asked.
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Terrible mentality
Apart from partially ruling out Chiefs from Champions League football, the retired striker tore into the player's character.
"You have to deserve what you are earning at the end of every month. These players' mentality is terrible for Chiefs," the former striker added.
"It goes without saying that these Chiefs boys are not showing hunger. Where is hunger?
"This boy, [Kamogelo] Sebelebele, went with all his power to force a cross in an acute angle. What he did took dedication. Where is that in Chiefs?" he posed.
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Official emphasises Champions League dream
As Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef face pressure, the club's Chiefs' Sporting Director, Motaung Jr., stated that one of the targets that must be achieved is continental football.
“It’s not just about coaches, it’s not just about players, it’s about our whole footballing structure – you can’t look at certain things in isolation; the club is making sure we put ourselves in the best position to finish as strong as we can this year," the Amakhosi top official said.
“We know we want to be in the CAF Champions League next year; we have certain targets we set for ourselves, evaluating where we are now and what needs to be done to get there, and trust me, there’s a lot of work being done right now as we speak.
“I understand the frustrations, and people want answers, and it’s about results; we need results, and they must come quickly; that’s a fact," he added.
Chiefs will play Magesi on March 21, hoping for a second straight win.