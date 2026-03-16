Can Kaizer Chiefs battle their way into CAF Champions League spot? Ex-Amakhosi star downplays dream 'that would take a miracle'

On Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs collected three crucial points in the Premier Soccer League following a 1-0 win over Durban City at the FNB Stadium.

The win took them back into the top five bracket and gave their CAF Champions League dream a minimal boost.

As the season progresses, a big question on the lips of many of the club's fans is whether their team can qualify for the Champions League. Amakhosi's CAF Confederation Cup hopes were dealt a blow when they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Stellenbosch.

But a window is still open through the PSL, but many believe it will be a tall order for Chiefs to claim one of the Champions League slots.