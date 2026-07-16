Kaizer Chiefs new signing Renaldo Leaner says accepting the club’s offer was an easy decision – ‘Everything is here'

New Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner says his dream was to always play for Amakhosi and that he didn’t think twice when the opportunity arrived.

Having spent time establishing himself in the top flight, the 28-year-old saw his contract with Sekhukhune United expire, clearing the path for a move to the Soweto giants.

The Bafana Bafana international has wasted no time in making his mark, linking up with the squad during their pre-season preparations.

Reflecting on the switch, Leaner said: “I have always wanted to play for Chiefs, so when I became a free agent after my contract expired with my previous club, I chose to join Kaizer Chiefs.”



