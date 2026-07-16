Kaizer Chiefs new signing Renaldo Leaner says accepting the club’s offer was an easy decision – ‘Everything is here'
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A dream move to Naturena
New Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner says his dream was to always play for Amakhosi and that he didn’t think twice when the opportunity arrived.
Having spent time establishing himself in the top flight, the 28-year-old saw his contract with Sekhukhune United expire, clearing the path for a move to the Soweto giants.
The Bafana Bafana international has wasted no time in making his mark, linking up with the squad during their pre-season preparations.
Reflecting on the switch, Leaner said: “I have always wanted to play for Chiefs, so when I became a free agent after my contract expired with my previous club, I chose to join Kaizer Chiefs.”
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World-class facilities impress Leaner
While many players are familiar with the prestige of the club from afar, Leaner was left stunned by the infrastructure at the Kaizer Chiefs Village.
The goalkeeper noted that the setup in Naturena is designed to push players to the highest levels of the game.
“Actually, my first time at the village in Naturena was when I went to sign for Chiefs.
"I was amazed and impressed by what I saw when they took me on a tour of the facilities.
"It made me even more eager to start because everything is here to make a world-class training base,” Leaner explained.
It is this environment that the club hopes will facilitate a return to former glories under their new technical setup.
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Rapid transition to life in Spain
Life as a Glamour Boy has started at a frantic pace for Leaner, who found himself on a plane to Europe almost immediately after putting pen to paper.
The goalkeeper featured for Chiefs in a friendly against Scottish side Glasgow Rangers as part of the club's pre-season tour.
“It’s still like a bit of a shock to me to be in Spain with Kaizer Chiefs right now because everything happened so quickly.
"I travelled with the team two days after signing.
"It’s very hot here but we have top-quality facilities, so the camp is going very well.
"We are working hard to be in the best shape to get a good start to the new season,” the keeper added.
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Managing the pressure of Amakhosi
Joining the biggest club in the country brings a level of scrutiny that many players find difficult to navigate, but Leaner remains confident in his mentality.
He will face stiff competition for the starting spot against the likes of Brandon Petersen and, Bruce Bvuma.
Discussing the increased spotlight, Leaner said: “I have received a lot of love these past days.
"I have literally been a Chiefs player for less than seven days and already I have a lot of new followers sending so many messages of encouragement on social media.
"It made me realise I have reached a higher platform than before, so it also comes with extra professional responsibility because it’s a bit like having a magnifying glass on you from an exposure point of view.
"I believe I have the footballing ability and mentality to cope with the added pressure of playing for the biggest club in the country.
"I invite you all to come and support us and we will do everything in our power to make them proud this season because your belief in the team is a great motivator for us to give you reasons to celebrate.”
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