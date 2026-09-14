Call for 'just crazy' Emile Witbooi to be protected from transfer speculation after match winning Cape Derby performance - 'We should as a country protect these kids'

Speaking to the media following the final whistle, Manyama was effusive in his praise but underscored the need for the country to stop obsessing over the player's next move.

"I could write a book about Emile, but at the end of the day, this is just a 17-year-old who just turned 18. Because we forget that he had a lot of fun today. When he’s at that level, we are better for sure," Manyama stated.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star continued his plea by emphasizing the mental toll that constant speculation can take on a developing athlete.

"I think we should also, as a country, protect these kids. Stay away from all these things we try to involve in transfers and stuff; let the teams deal with that.

"Because once he gets to his head, then you don’t get to see what he did in the 1st half, because he focused on those things.

"Then we lose him. This kid needs to play every week."



