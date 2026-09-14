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Call for 'just crazy' Emile Witbooi to be protected from transfer speculation after match winning Cape Derby performance - 'We should as a country protect these kids'
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Witbooi masterclass
Emile Witbooi proved exactly why he is considered one of South Africa's brightest prospects during Cape Town City's comfortable 2-0 victory over Hope FC.
Stepping up in the high-stakes environment of the Cape Derby, the youngster opened the scoring with a composed finish before turning provider to set up Cheswyn Philander for the second, effectively deciding the contest in the first half.
The victory secured crucial bragging rights for the Citizens, but the post-match conversation was dominated entirely by the performance of their number 10.
Witbooi’s ability to manipulate space and dictate the tempo of the game at such a young age has drawn inevitable comparisons to the country's greatest playmakers.
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This kid needs to play every week
Speaking to the media following the final whistle, Manyama was effusive in his praise but underscored the need for the country to stop obsessing over the player's next move.
"I could write a book about Emile, but at the end of the day, this is just a 17-year-old who just turned 18. Because we forget that he had a lot of fun today. When he’s at that level, we are better for sure," Manyama stated.
The former Kaizer Chiefs star continued his plea by emphasizing the mental toll that constant speculation can take on a developing athlete.
"I think we should also, as a country, protect these kids. Stay away from all these things we try to involve in transfers and stuff; let the teams deal with that.
"Because once he gets to his head, then you don’t get to see what he did in the 1st half, because he focused on those things.
"Then we lose him. This kid needs to play every week."
While Witbooi was electric in the opening 45 minutes, Manyama noted that there are still areas for improvement, particularly regarding his physical conditioning and defensive work rate.
The coaching staff is working hard to ensure he understands the dual responsibilities of modern football.
The assistant coach admitted that the teenager still tires as games progress, which is expected for a player of his age stepping into a senior derby environment.
"And, of course, later on, he struggles a little bit, but the boy is just 18," Manyama noted.
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A rare talent
Having played alongside some of the finest talents in the history of the Premier Soccer League, Manyama is well-positioned to judge the quality of the next generation. He believes Witbooi possesses a natural flair that is increasingly rare in the modern game.
"You know, he needs to focus on just football, and we protect him because for me, look, I’ve played with a lot of players, but I’ve seen a few that are just naturally like him, you know?
"And we have to protect him, but also, we try to teach him to be responsible that he has to know that this game requires quality on both ends, on and off the ball."
The focus now remains on refining Witbooi's tactical discipline without stifling the creative instincts that make him so dangerous in the final third. Manyama concluded by expressing his satisfaction with the youngster's attitude toward his defensive duties, even if it remains a work in progress.
“And you can see, it’s difficult for him sometimes to come back because of the actions that he makes, but look, he makes the effort, and we’re quite happy with him coming back six times out of 10, making the effort.
"I think he’ll get better with time. But yeah, I mean, I cannot put Emile into words. For me. He’s just crazy.”
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