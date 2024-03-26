Williams, Lorch, Mokoena, Ribeiro, Sundowns 16-9GOAL
Michaelson Gumede

Caf Champions League hunger: Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena & other players who can fire Mamelodi Sundowns to another African title

CAF Champions LeagueYoung Africans vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCYoung AfricansMarcelo AllendeLucas RibeiroThemba ZwaneBongani ZunguThembinkosi LorchTeboho MokoenaFEATURES

Mamelodi Sundowns have another chance of reaching a third Caf Champions League final, but which players can help the side reach that pinnacle?

Sundowns' Caf Champions League quarter-final pairing with Tanzanian side Young Africans has brought about a lot of debate and caused a stir in that country.

Simba fans, who rival the brave Yanga, are routing for the South African giants while there has been a consensus by Yanga's management to not allow any Sundowns fans into the arena when the two sides meet in the first-leg this coming Saturday.

However, the African Football League champions' desperation for Champions League glory is in its eighth unsuccessful season but after acquiring the services of a couple of players like Marcelo Allende.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL looks at the group of players who can play a role in helping Sundowns win a second Champions League crown.

Editors' Picks