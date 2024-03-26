Caf Champions League hunger: Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena & other players who can fire Mamelodi Sundowns to another African title

Mamelodi Sundowns have another chance of reaching a third Caf Champions League final, but which players can help the side reach that pinnacle?

Sundowns' Caf Champions League quarter-final pairing with Tanzanian side Young Africans has brought about a lot of debate and caused a stir in that country.

Simba fans, who rival the brave Yanga, are routing for the South African giants while there has been a consensus by Yanga's management to not allow any Sundowns fans into the arena when the two sides meet in the first-leg this coming Saturday.

However, the African Football League champions' desperation for Champions League glory is in its eighth unsuccessful season but after acquiring the services of a couple of players like Marcelo Allende.

Here, GOAL looks at the group of players who can play a role in helping Sundowns win a second Champions League crown.